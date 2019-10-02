Creators young and old will have the opportunity to learn the basics of woodworking, metal work, stained glass and more with the MINT Makerspace’s kickoff to Manufacturing Month from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 4, National Manufacturing Day.
“We’ll have some networking time when people can circulate, and a project in pretty much every one of our shops,” said MINT maker evangelist Karen McCalla. “Seven projects, possibly more.”
The month of October will be speckled with a series of six manufacturing-centered open houses and events sponsored by REDC and hosted by General Electric, Ellison Surface Technologies, Hubbardton Forge and First Light Technologies, ending with a “one-stop-shop” on Tuesday, November 5 at CCV in Rutland.
“The concept is they’ve done all of these open houses, and meet with the employers again,” said REDC Assistant Director Kim Rupe. “They’ll talk about the certifications they might need to enter into that career, and then they can talk with VSAC and SWFI with Vermont Technical College…they’ll essentially leave with the next step to be able to go work for that employer.”
For one hour, participants will be able to walk around and choose a workshop that they want to participate in, and take a token to reserve their spot in the workshops which will each begin after the mixer.
Chris Immel, will be teaching a stained-glass workshop, while Forest Immel and Dan Roswell lead a electronics and soldering project and Jim Bryne teaches a metal shop with rockets.
Karen McCalla is teaching vinyl cutting using vinyl as a stencil on canvas zipper pouches, while Patty Thomas teaches students turning wooden pens on the shop’s lathe and Lauren Olewnik hosts a mini mountain wall-hanging project.
“We are going to cut some vinyl and use it like a stencil, like a silkscreen, onto a little canvas zipper bag,” McCalla said of her project. “Everyone who is running the workshop is funding the materials out of pocket and volunteering their time.”
Erica Zimmer is leading a wood shop and Bill Kuker will teach students how to use a laser cutter, and McCalla said there is still a possible jewelry lab project in the works.
“People will leave learning how to solder, which is such a great skill and you can do so much with it,” McCalla said. “You can fix your blender when it breaks!”
“Our employers are looking for qualified candidates and looking to fill some positions,” Rupe said. “We’re targeting juniors and seniors in high school who are considering what to do after their high school graduation...a lot of these careers don’t require a four-, or even a two-year degree.”
The MINT Makerspace has grown about to capacity since its inception, McCalla said, and they’re still getting requests to add more skills workshops to their offering list from the public.
“Eventually, we’re going to outgrow this space,” McCalla said. “We have a lot of requests for pottery,” McCalla said. “We can’t accommodate pottery here because we don’t have enough water.”
Textile manufacturing is also a common request for the MINT Makerspace, but even with a giant floor loom and commercial sewing machines, the space they have is better suited for shops that can tolerate dirt and sawdust.
“We have a demand for something that would let people work on cars,” McCalla said. “We have loading docks (here) but our docks are deck-height...If we had a door that would let you drive in a motorcycle, there’s some demand for that too.”
McCalla said the MINT recently received a $10,000 grant to work with the Association of Architects in Vermont, which helped the directors plan out theoretical expansions and new places the MINT could extend itself out to.
The manufacturing event schedule continues on October 9 during General Electric’s aviation day, which requires a pre-registration, Rupe said.
