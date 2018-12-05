Bethany Garrow, who was named Miss Vermont USA 2019 earlier this month, visited classrooms at Christ the King School. Bethany is a 2017 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Students posed for photos with Garrow as she visited each classroom and asked questions about competing in the pageant and what it means to be Miss Vermont USA. A highlight for many students was an opportunity to see and touch Miss Vermont’s tiara.
