Backpacks filled and whiteboards gleamed last Wednesday as troops of eager students began their first day of school, and for Rutland High School Howe Center Campus’s 41 students, their classrooms have moved across town to the new Grove Street Campus at 77 Grove Street.
Staff members moving into the new space have been working with contractors to design their new space, which is bigger, brighter and has more rooms for their competitive alternative campus program that allows students to design their schoolwork hours around their other commitments.
Teacher T.J. Moran said the new space and location eases the isolation the school felt before, and affords new opportunities for collaboration.
“Just based on the fact that we have more space, we’re going to be able to offer more things to our students,” Moran said. “We had no private space (at the Howe Center) for students to meet privately with a job counselor or a mental health counselor or a guidance counselor. ... That space, in and of itself, will demonstrate some dramatic improvements in our kids.”
Leading the charge is Carolyn Ravenna, who taught at the Howe Center campus for two years after more than 20 years at RHS teaching special education. She said she’ll continue teaching English, child psychology and student publications in addition to her new role as team leader.
“I’m very excited,” Ravenna said.
Wednesday was orientation day for the new students, with veteran students to come Thursday, and teachers said students were thrilled with the new, ADA-compliant-space, which is equipped with computers on wheels, couches with USB-charger capabilities and rooms for everything from yoga to art and cooking.
The former conference room of the space has been transformed into a cooking and art room, and each of the open-concept classrooms boasts big windows into the vast common area and the other rooms.
“Our students deserve to have a nice place to continue their education,” Ravenna said.
“A lot of what we do is considered a social bond,” Moran said. “Being in a new building that the community supports, it’s saying, ‘Hey — you do matter.’ It’s a nice social bond to have.”
This year, Rutland Intermediate School’s new principal, Andrew Skarzynsky, is launching his tenure, while Scott Corbett assumes the helm at the Allen Street Campus. Melissa Connor and Felicia Allard lead Stafford Technical Center in their new capacities.
“Our big focus during the early part of the year is on building community,” Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss said.
During the summer, RCPS staff and faculty attended training and conferences regarding restorative practices, diversity and equity, leadership and literacy, and discussed school improvement topics from over 200 people.
Topics ranged from family engagement to positive behavior intervention and supports, kindergarten curriculum, and included trauma-informed supports, according to a release from Bliss.
And that’s not all that’s going on at RCPS — Cmdr. Matt Prouty, of Rutland City Police, who is executive director of Project VISION, will work with the schools; Chris Hulquist, of Mentor Connector and the Vermont Youth Project, will replicate Iceland’s incredibly successful “Planet Youth” program, which helped drastically reduce youth drinking and increase sport participation, family time and community watch over the town’s teenagers.
New technologies are being implemented as well on the other side of town: Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union is introducing keyless entry access in each school as a part of the safety grant they received last year and adding a social-emotional learning coach to their family.
“Megean Martin will work with teachers to help build skills around meeting the needs of students needing emotional supports and (with) trauma-based backgrounds,” Superintendent Jeanne Collins said in an email.
Also new at RNESU, Kristin Hubert replaces Andy Kepes as the new director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, and this year, Otter Valley High School students will have new accessible lobby restrooms for everyone to use, Collins said.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
