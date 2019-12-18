Eight couples have agreed to test their knowledge of each other.
Organizers announced the cast for the 2020 edition of The “Newly”wed Game last week, and tickets ($30-$35) are now on sale. The event is scheduled for Feb. 8.
The show, which replaced Pack the Paramount as an annual fundraiser for local food shelves, is modeled on the television game show “The Newlywed Game.” “Newly” is in quotes for the local version because the couples here have generally been together for some time.
The couples are Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and John Wallace, Vermont Adult Learning Executive Director Chrispin White and Castleton University director of career services Renee White, Mountain Cider Co. owner Will Gormley and teacher Allison Gormley, Stockton Security owner Mark Stockton and teacher Becky Stockton, Rich Sweet of Green Mountain Power and dental hygenist Christina Sweet, GE employees Drew and Kelsey Smith, Lisa Boerner and Lisa Frankel-Boerner from the city school system, and Same Sun owners Philip and Marleen Allen.
“We’re really excited about this group,” organizer Steve Costello said. “We try to reflect the community, and I think we succeeded.”
Each member of the couple must guess how their other half will answer questions — some of them fairly intimate — leading to laughs and some awkward moments.
“What I always tell the couple is, anything that’s uncomfortable is up to them and anything that’s embarrassing is up to them, because they decide what they say on stage,” Costello said. “There’s always multiple choices, and there’s always an easy way out for a soft landing.”
Pack the Paramount was a food drive, but organizers decided to shift toward an event raising money because it was more cost-effective for the three local pantries — Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC’s Community Food Shelf and the Salvation Army — to purchase directly from the Vermont Food Bank.
