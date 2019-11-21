Linda Perham reminded her fellow legionnaires why they carry on during the American Legion’s Veterans Day service last Monday.
The Rutland American Legion post recently reorganized, closing for 30 days in the process. Perham, who was an Army nurse during the first Gulf War and has served as national vice commander for the legion, transferred her membership to Rutland from the Bellows Falls post to take a position as the local post’s adjutant and help with the revitalization effort.
“Many of you have asked me, over the last few months, why am I here,” she told the packed room at the legion hall.
The answer, she said, had to do with an awakening she had as a young member of the legion.
“I cared more about the club and the club activity than the mission of the post,” she said.
Then, she said, a trio of World War II veterans sat her down and told her the story of how her father, who at one point served as state commander for the legion, became involved in the organization.
Perham said her father, a Korean War veteran, joined the legion after returning home, but was not an active member. He was in his late 20s and working as a truck driver when he took sick, she said, suffering from headaches that grew in intensity until he couldn’t move or talk.
The symptoms were initially dismissed by a doctor, she said, and her father stayed home, worsening, until coworkers who were also fellow legion members came to check on him, concerned that he had been so uncharacteristically absent from his job.
“Veterans never leave a buddy behind,” she said. “They immediately saw his condition, carried him down three flights of stairs and drove him and his wife to the VA hospital an hour away.”
He underwent surgery, Perham said, and was in a coma for a month.
“Legionnaires from this little post daily took turns driving (her mother) to the hospital so she could hold his hand,” Perham said.
The Legion Auxilliary, she said, helped keep the family fed and the heating bill paid, and then the legionnaires helped get him back to work.
“He still couldn’t speak,” she said. “He stuttered and mixed words. Those legionnaires covered for him. ... They gave him his dignity back, his career and his life, a little at a time.”
After that, Perham said, the legion meant a lot more to him, and after learning the full story, it meant more to her.
“The story is not about him and it’s not about our family,” she said. “The story is about the compassion that guides others to do what they do. ... There is no task too big, no drive that is too far away, no veteran that is too much trouble to be with.”
Perham told the crowd that the members of the Rutland post showed that same spirit by not giving up during their recent difficulties.
“In the days ahead, you’re going to grow stronger and may even forget what we’ve been through in the past four months,” she said. “Please never forget how you never gave up on this post.”
