Jim O’Gorman is starting over.
The executive director of the Rutland County Solid Waste District will step down early next month. He said he’s not sure what his next job will be.
“I’m going up to the Northeast Kingdom where I’m originally from,” O’Gorman said last week. “My wife passed away last year. I’ve met somebody up there. I’m getting engaged and moving back to my hometown. My mother and sister still live up there. I’m taking some time off to reassess.”
O’Gorman has run the district for 16 years, taking over when Jeffrey Wennberg left the post to take over the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Before that, he was Pittsford’s town manager.
“I’ve been involved in local government 27 years, so I still might dabble, keep my hand in a little bit,” he said. “I like that. It was my area of education.”
During his tenure, O’Gorman said he was able to oversee infrastructure improvements at the Gleason Road transfer station.
“We’ve done pretty well, financially,” he said. “I’ve been pretty conservative with the budget, and over the last few years we’ve been able to run some surplus and take care of some capital issues. I was pretty proud of that.”
Whoever takes over for O’Gorman will have to steer the district through the state’s new regulations dealing with removing food from the waste stream when they take effect next year.
“I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done for that, especially in Rutland County,” he said. “There is no composting facility in Rutland County, so that poses a problem.”
Alderman Paul Clifford, one of the city’s representatives on the RCSWD board, said during last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting that the search was underway for the person who would fill that role.
“It’s been a wonderful job. I can’t complain. I’ve had some wonderful bosses on the board and a fantastic staff. I just hope I can leave the place a little better than I found it.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
