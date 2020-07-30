The Paramount built it, and people came.
As drive-in movies at the fairgrounds continue to sell out within minutes – tickets for both shows each weekend go on sale online the prior Friday – the Paramount Theatre is looking at adding showtimes.
“I’m still working out the licensing wrangling to do that,” said Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette. “I think given the hunger we’re seeing on the titles we’re presenting, I’ll probably double-up on the titles.”
That’s on top of whatever they’ll be showing when they open a second location in Brandon which the Paramount recently announced plan for. Mallette said they are not ready to unveil that lineup yet.
“Construction is underway,” Mallette said of the Brandon location.
Meanwhile, the Paramount announced the film lineup for August on Monday. The month starts with “Mama Mia” – film version of the ABBA jukebox musical – on Aug. 1 followed by “Mean Girls” Aug. 7 before skipping Aug. 8 in favor of the Relay for Life.
The series resumes Aug. 14 with Will Farrell vehicle “Anchorman,” followed by the Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler romantic comedy “50 First Dates” Aug. 15.
The weekend of Aug. 21-22 sees the night in the life of ‘70s teens comedy “Dazed and Confused” and animated animal movie “Madagascar,” respectively, and the month closes out with Kevin Costner’s magic baseball movie “Field of Dreams” on Aug. 28
“It’s a summer without baseball and soon to be with a very abbreviated baseball season,” Mallette said. “I think ‘Field of Dreams’ gives a nice nod of the cap to baseball fans.”
Mallette said the showings had all run smoothly, with the only real hiccups coming in the form of a couple dead batteries from people who ran their stereos with their motors off for too long – sound for the films is broadcast on a local FM radio frequency.
“We are prepared – we have booster packs there for a quick jump,” he said. “We thought ahead. ... One thing we discovered was an 8 o’clock gate-opening time was later than a lot of people preferred. People were queuing up at quarter to seven.”
Mallette said they moved the gate opening to 7:30 p.m., creating less of a crush around the concession stands.
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.