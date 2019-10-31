It’s a romance with a little mystery, a gorgeous Greek island and the music of ABBA, but at its heart, a young woman’s soul search before she gets married and starts a new chapter of her life.
The jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!” by Catherine Johnson was an instant hit when it came out in 1999, and it’s the Paramount Players’ first-ever production, at the Paramount Theatre for one weekend only, Nov. 1-3.
If you don’t know the story, it takes place the night before her wedding, when Sophie’s search for her birth father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago.
At a rehearsal last weekend the actors were off-book, and a man played piano as Jean Mee, who plays Sophie’s mom, Donna, sang ABBA’s “SOS” with Chris Doyle as one of her possible fathers, Sam Carmichael.
“I can’t even express the talent in the group,” said director Mikki Lane at a coffee shop last week. She’s working with a cast of 24, all local actors, who range from high school age to retirement. “They’re from all over. It’s the first time the Paramount is venturing into the community theater world, which is fabulous, and I’m thrilled to be the inaugural director.”
A 40-year theater veteran, Lane said even with such a well-known show with an ensemble cast, “I always work on character.”
“I started early on, and what I normally do is ask the cast to come up with their characters,” she said. “Some we already know because that’s what the story’s about, but the ensemble came up with back stories during rehearsals.”
Lane left them in a room with the instruction: Now that you know your character, figure out how you know each other. Are you coming to the island for the wedding? Is it the first time you’ve been, do you visit every year, do you live on the island? If so, what do you do?
“There’s a lot of stories going on,” Lane said. “It’s fun, and what I’m hoping is, when everybody’s on stage in their ensemble moments, that you see those connections. It’s so important to know where your character comes from, as opposed to, here’s the stage, it’s my turn to go on. It gives them a sense of place, of purpose, of really knowing their characters and the people surrounding them. You can’t really have good theater without it.”
Allie Kelley, 28, from Sunderland, plays Sophie, and said during a quick break between scenes, “I just got married, so that’s relatable. (But) she’s a little lost. I feel more grounded than she is, but we’ve all had Sophie experiences we can draw from.
“I’m always pleasantly surprised when I go to a new community theater how talented everybody is,” Kelley added. “This cast in particular is amazing.”
The show has been popular for its whimsical story and upbeat music, but Lane said for her, its essence is about “really finding yourself and being able to move forward with your life with some confidence.”
“Knowing who you are and having a strong sense of that foundation,” she said. “That helps many people go forward in being who they’re meant to be.”
With word of mouth about the show circulating since production began earlier this year, there’s a good chance tickets will be sold out the day of the performances, and Lane recommended buying tickets earlier if possible.
“They want it to be fabulous,” she said of the cast and crew. “They’re putting their hearts and souls into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.