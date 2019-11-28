The Rutland County Parent-Child Center came home arlier this month.
Roughly a year after flooding from a burst pipe forced the organization out of its Pleasant Street facility, the group cut a ribbon at its newly refurbished building. Executive Director Mary Zigman-Feldman said renovations and repairs cost more than $100,000.
“We made some improvements, so its a more uplifting environment,” she said. “We put in wood floors. We made it more child care-friendly. We put in all-new drywall. The electric is up to date. ... We did some structural improvements.”
Zigman-Feldman said a burst pipe left 3 to 4 inches of water on the floors during a long weekend, leading to the need to replace flooring and drywall.
The organization found temporary space with Head Start and First Baptist Church while Zigman-Feldman embarked on a fundraising campaign that drew donations from Vermont Community Foundation, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Home Depot, the Hoehl Foundation, Vermont Country Store and the Rotary.
Meanwhile, the organization is in the middle of a $1.4 million effort to renovate a former auto shop on Chaplin Avenue. The group cleaned up the property using a brownfields grant last year, and Zigman-Feldman said they were waiting on a USDA loan to proceed with work on the building.
She said it will have a babies and toddlers facility with radiant floor heating — “much more conducive to people who are on the floor all the time” — and room for the organization’s food pantry, which Zigman-Feldman said serves about 100 families month, in the basement.
“We’re kind of envisioning it as a town center,” she said. “My main focus is not dealing out social services. It’s creating a community where people can come together.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
