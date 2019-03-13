It’s peanut-butter-jelly time — literally.
For the first time, the Southern Vermont Council on Aging and United Way are bringing their PB&J Slam to Rutland to help food shelves keep their two most popular items well-stocked, whether it be crunchy, creamy, with seeds or without.
Last year, in the third year of the event in Bennington County, 3,000 jars of peanut butter, jelly, jam and Fluff were distributed to food shelves throughout the county. Anna White, SVCOA’s nutrition assistance and wellness coordinator, hopes Rutland can beat that figure in its inaugural year.
“It’s a friendly competition,” White said. “Whoever wins is getting a plaque and holds title for a whole year. ... We’re still accepting people to participate.”
Starting March 18, businesses and any other participants will compete to gather the most jars of peanut butter, jelly and Fluff to be delivered to the Vermont Farmers Food Center on April 2.
From there, the spoils will be distributed evenly to five community food shelves: BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, Fair Haven Concerned, the Pittsford Food Shelf, the Rutland Community Cupboard (RCC) and the Salvation Army.
“We can’t keep it on the shelves,” said Dan Warnecke, director of the RCC. “Jelly is a close second, especially during the summertime.”
When the kids are out of school, Warnecke said, the legendary combination is in even higher demand.
The RCC serves between 6,000 and 7,000 families per year, and almost every family leaves with a jar of peanut butter, which is worth its weight in gold at the RCC.
“We have a limit of one per family per visit,” Warnecke said. “We need to put limits on certain items that are expensive.”
If the community cupboard doesn’t, Warnecke said, families would clean it out.
Around 1,000 people and up to 600 families visit the RCC every month, so Warnecke said the shelf is always looking for more.
The community cupboard receives donations from Aldi, and a large portion of the monetary donations it gets goes straight to purchasing peanut butter and other food items.
RCC’s new space at 65 River St. can easily store more than 1,000 jars of peanut butter, which would be available for consumers in 100-jar batches.
A donation of 1,000 jars would be welcome, but Warnecke said that many jars would only last the food shelf around three months.
“Around Thanksgiving, it’s around 1½ months,” he said. “They’re allowed to come six times a year, so they can decide when they need it most.”
As of right now, White said, confirmed competitors include TD Bank, Peoples United Bank, Community College of Vermont, Green Mountain Power, Velco, Rutland City Public Schools and Castleton University’s Center for Community Engagement. Organizers are waiting to hear from General Electric and Casella Waste Systems.
Donations can be made by anyone with spare spreads at their establishment, White said.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
