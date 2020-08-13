RUTLAND — If things feel different around Rutland High School this fall, it won’t be entirely on account of the pandemic. In June, history teacher John Peterson retired after 35 years.
Peterson, 62, is an animated, genial character, who brought the past to life with his immersive, tactile teaching style. A passionate historical reenactor inside and out of the classroom, he often role-played as historical figures, dressed in period-specific costumes and, occasionally, even donned a gorilla suit to teach a lesson on primatology.
In an interview Wednesday, Peterson said he has been passionate about history since he was a child. “History is so rich with stories. … You see a record of the very best and the very worst of people.”
That passion led him from Rhode Island, where he was born and raised, to a job as a reenactor at Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts and, eventually, to Rutland where he began teaching at RHS in 1985.
“I wanted to be the teacher that I wish I had when I was a kid,” Peterson said. “You really want to make the tangible connection.”
In the classroom, Peterson made those connections through stories and many historical artifacts.
“Objects come to us from the past embedded with stories,” he said. “That’s one of the things I tried to do in the classroom.”
Also, he challenged his students to think critically as they prepared to enter the adult world.
“I think it’s so easy ... to be complacent — to not be moved, to not be connected,” he said. “One of the things I’ve tried to impress on students is, for the big questions, there is no single, simple answer.”
It’s a lesson former student Cooper Babbitt has remembered since graduating RHS in 2014. Babbitt, who now works as a paralegal in New York City, called Peterson “one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”
He said the critical analysis and writing he learned in Peterson’s AP U.S. History class prepared him for college and beyond.
Babbit said Peterson challenged students’ perceptions of history and “gave us a lens to critically analyze the current state of the world.”
Izzy Gulick, another former student, who graduated in 2018, remembered Peterson’s knack for finding a way to draw students into his class by figuring out what their interests were.
For Gulick, it was costumes, which, at the time, she was making for Rutland Youth Theatre.
Now a rising junior at the University of Vermont studying elementary education, Gulick said Peterson “definitely” influenced her decision to become a teacher.
As she prepares to embark on her career, she said Peterson taught her to “be passionate about the things you love, and to be unashamed about the things you’re passionate about.”
Jennie Gartner, another former student-turned-teacher from the class of 1997, said she is grateful to have been able to work alongside Peterson in the social studies department at RHS for the past 15 years.
Gartner called Peterson’s passion for his students “unparalleled.”
“If you demonstrate to your students that you care not just about their learning, but you care about them, you can make high school a less painful experience for kids who wouldn’t necessarily like being there,” she said.
Peterson acknowledged the importance of validating his students.
“I had a student a long time ago say to me, ‘You never forgot what it was like to be a teenager,’” he said.
Gartner recalled Peterson’s habit of providing snacks or making tea for students who dropped by his room.
“It wasn’t about the tea,” she said. “They just needed to see someone who they knew cared for who they are and cared about them.”
For Gartner, the most important lesson Peterson taught her was to “care about the kid first.”
“He didn’t judge,” she said, noting that he often looked out for the students others had written off. “He just sees the kid for who they are, and meets their needs as human beings.”
It’s something she reminds herself to do in her own classroom.
“He is a constant reminder of the kind of human being I should be, and the kind of teacher I should be.”
Rutland City Public School Superintendent Bill Olsen recalled many fond memories of Peterson’s lessons, including the all the costumes, roleplaying, music and food.
“John is that teacher who everyone remembers and loves, who makes an impact on students that literally lasts a lifetime,” said Olsen, who taught next door to Peterson for six years before becoming principal of RHS for 11 more.
“I am fortunate to have him as a colleague and a friend,” he said.
Despite suffering a heart attack last November, which he said has forced him to take things a bit easier, Peterson said he plans to continue to live and share his passion for history in retirement.
He’ll make himself available to teachers as a classroom resource and volunteer as a historical role player at sites around the state.
Also, he said he’s looking forward to once again participating in living history events on the other side of the pandemic.
“I’ve been working on my trunk peddler,” he said of a new historical character he’s eager to debut.
