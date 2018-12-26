This week’s People and Places focuses on some of the opening scenes at Pico Mountain during “Day One.” The resort holds an opening weekend food drive in exchange for discounted lift tickets to benefit BROC Community Action and added an extra day for collections. Aside from a bit of fog, conditions were favorable, mostly due to what the ski industry is referring to as “Snowvember” for the previous month’s generous precipitation. On the other end of generosity, Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, said “we received just a hair under 800 pounds in donations,” which is 150 pounds more than last year’s drive.
