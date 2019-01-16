After almost a quarter of a century, Rutland County Probate Judge Kevin Candon will step down at the end of the month.
Being a probate judge has been “fulfilling,” Candon said.
“You get a sense like you’ve accomplished something. You’ve made a difference in people’s lives,” he said.
There have been challenges to sitting on the bench, he added.
“Especially in minor guardianship, you’re making very monumental decisions in children’s lives,” he said.
Asked if he expected to still be the probate judge 24 years after first being elected, Candon said, “Not really.”
“I guess I never really thought about it. Once I got in, I just kept doing it until (last) year. I said, ‘24 years is enough,’” he said.
Candon said he plans to stay in Rutland, where he has practiced law since 1978. He said he plans to continue working with his law practice for the short term, but Candon, who will be 67 next month, hopes to be completely retired by the end of March.
On Tuesday, Candon recalled his first election in November 1994 after his predecessor, Henry Battles, decided not to seek re-election.
“It was hotly contested back then, like it was this year,” he said.
Candon, a Democrat, defeated attorney Jack McCamley in the general election and has served as the county’s probate judge since then. He was sworn in, the first time, by Judge Richard Norton.
Probate court handles matters such as wills, adoption, custody matters, end-of-life cases and name changes.
Candon said he didn’t realize how busy the pace was at the Rutland County probate court. He said he was surprised by the amount of money involved in the court and the great need for custody and end-of-life decisions.
Over almost 2½ decades, Candon has seen many changes, including the consolidation of the Fair Haven district and Rutland district eight years ago into one probate court.
“Also eight years ago, what was the probate court (became) the probate division of the superior court. It’s quite a big change in the way the court is set up. Not so much in how it operates,” he said.
Among the aspects of the job that Candon found interesting was the “family dynamics.”
“Families never cease to amaze you,” he said. “You see people in all kinds of situations where they need help or children need help. Hopefully, you can help them get to a better place.”
Adoptions are “fun” hearings, Candon added. Some of the children who are getting a home have come from challenging circumstances, so Candon said it’s a pleasure to place them in a better home.
In November, local attorney Karl Anderson was elected to be the county’s new probate judge. Anderson defeated former city attorney Andrew “Sam” Costello for the role.
Candon shared what he thinks makes a good judge.
“What I’ve tried to do is, anybody that comes to court, I want to give them an opportunity to say whatever they want to say. Because I think if people believe that you’ve listened to them, even if you rule against them, they will accept the ruling more readily. As long as they think someone’s listened to them,” he said.
Candon is married and has two children.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.