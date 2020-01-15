Students at Stafford Technical Center participate in a pilot Lean Principles training program last Wednesday. In the foreground on left, front to back, are Tyler Boynton, Elisha Gilman and Noah Logan; on right, front to back, are Tristen Louden, Ethan Jepson, Thomas Dunbar and Matt Noel; in the background Gina Kelley is on the left and the VMEC presenter, standing, is Don Paul.