The Rutland City Public Schools District has a new superintendent.
Rutland High School Principal Bill Olsen has been tapped to helm the district effective July 1.
Olsen, 55, has been principal at RHS since 2009. Previously, he was assistant principal at Rutland Middle School for four years and a social studies teacher at RHS for six years.
Before coming to the district, Olsen taught in Austria, Connecticut, and at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden.
He has a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Administration from Castleton State College (now Castleton University), a Master of Arts in Teaching from Boston College and a Bachelors of Arts in Economics from Holy Cross College.
School Board Chairman Dick Courcelle called Olsen a “consummate education leader.”
Courcelle said Olsen will work with Interim Superintendent David Wolk until Wolk’s departure at the end of June. Wolk has been acting superintendent since last September, when the board appointed him to replace then-superintendent Adam Taylor. Taylor left the position last August when the board accepted his request to be placed on indefinite leave through the end of his contract in June 2020. The request followed the board’s formation of a committee to renegotiate Taylor’s contract and develop an improvement plan.
Courcelle said a search for a new RHS principal for the 2020-2021 academic “will begin immediately.” Interim Superintendent David Wolk will lead the search.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.