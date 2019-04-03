David Gilman said he loves watching people discover what it’s like to see clearly.
“Putting glasses on somebody, having them turn around, look across the street and go ‘wow,’” the 75-year-old co-owner of Rutland Optical said last week.
Rutland Optical, which has sold eyeglasses for 65 years, will close its doors May 1. Gilman and his wife and partner, Lisa Gilman, are directing clients to their protege Vickie Howland at Vermont Optical, or to Champlain Valley Eyecare.
“Frank Aquistapace has been really good to us over the years,” Gilman said, referring to the owner of the latter business.
Aquistapace returned the compliment.
“Their longevity in the optical field is a testament to their skills,” he said. “Their attention to detail was second to none. ... I always knew when my patients were going down there, their prescriptions were being filled correctly.”
Gilman’s father started the business in 1954, moving it downtown in 1961.
“Originally, we were just wholesalers,” Gilman said. “We made glasses and sold them to the Double-ENTs — eyes, ears, nose and throat. That’s how you got glasses back then. There were no ophthalmologists in Rutland.”
When Gilman got out of the military in 1970, he entered the family trade but not the family business. He took a job in Boston with American Optical — at the time the biggest such company in the country — and planned to climb the corporate ladder. He went sour on the idea, though, when he was told his next posting would be in either Miami or Chicago.
“I’m a country boy,” he said. “Even Boston was too big for us. I asked my dad if I could come home.”
So he came back to Vermont at the end of 1970, eventually taking over his father’s business.
When he started, Gilman said eyeglasses had to be made at businesses not connected to a medical practice because it was considered unethical for a doctor to profit off a prescription. That changed over time with the involvement of insurance companies.
“We’re the only opticians left in the state — or New England that I know of — that aren’t associated with a doctor in any way,” he said.
Nonetheless, Gilman said business was good, but he had other things he wanted to do with his life, like putting in more time in the woodworking shop he’s been slowly equipping, working with his wife on a large HO scale train set, and traveling.
“My son lives in England,” he said. “He has for 10 years, and we’ve never been there because you can’t afford to get away from a place like this for two weeks.”
Gilman said he decided it was time to retire when his lease came up for renewal, and he realized he didn’t want to commit to another two years.
“Every day I get up and read the obituaries, and everybody is younger than I am,” he said. “Time to get out.”
Lisa Gilman, who had been by her husband’s side the entire time, said she was a bit nervous.
“It’s going to be such a big change,” she said.
David Gilman said he leaves the business with happy memories.
“In the whole 49 years, I never had a morning I didn’t feel like walking through that door,” he said. “I guess you don’t get better than that.”
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.