The 24th annual Stuff-A-Bus food and fundraiser that assists families in need in Rutland County set an all-time record by collecting 27,460 pounds of food and raising $6,500 in cash donations.
The initiative has been a staple event of Catamount Radio in partnership with the Marble Valley Regional Transit District, “The BUS.” For three straight days each year, local people, groups, schools, churches and Heritage Family Credit Union drop off food and cash donations to the radio personalities who broadcast live from The BUS, located in the parking lots of both Price Chopper and Hannaford’s supermarkets.
In recent years, Catamount Radio has collaborated with the BROC Community Food Shelf, Rutland Community Cupboard and The Salvation Army to share in the distribution of the food donated.
“Simply put, there would be no Stuff-A-Bus community food raiser without the epic commitment of Catamount Radio and their on-air personalities” said Tom Donahue, CEO at BROC Community Action. “We are amazed at this record-setting year. We have a generous community that is very concerned that families in need of food do not go hungry,” said Donahue.
