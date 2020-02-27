Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow in the morning. Overcast in the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 22F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.