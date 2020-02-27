Snow Sculpture Contest Results

First Prize

Tony Perham — Lions Head

Tony Perham was assisted by Riley Marsan. Tony is a member of the national sculpture contest first place winning team “Pour Sap” of Vermont

Second Prize

Champlain Appliance — Sitting Lion

Michelle Rogers (mom), Bob Rogers (dad), and Allison and Shane

Third Prize

Kelly Family — Dragons Head

Chris (dad), Brenda (mom), James and Jade

Chili Cook Off Results

First Prize

Keith Farrell

Second Prize

Steve Zyck

Third Prize

Dylan Beaudry

People’s Choice

Eric Morton

