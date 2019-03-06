CLARENDON — After not being awarded a $170,000 grant, the elementary school is looking for other ways to move ahead with the “Clarendon Community Complex and Walking Trail.”
Clarendon Elementary School Principal Fred Valastro went before the select board last week to gauge how supportive the board would be for the project. He said the school isn’t looking to the town for money, but perhaps something along the lines of equipment usage or donated time.
Valastro said in an interview the next day that he left the meeting without a firm commitment from the board, but felt there would be support for the project if he returned with a specific request.
Valastro said for many years now, the school has owned an 11-acre field adjacent to the school property. It’s been used largely for haying, but in the past three to four years the school has been making more use of it, namely the walking path around the field’s perimeter.
“We mowed that so the phys-ed department could use it,” Valastro told the select board. “We used it for snowshoeing, and for the last three years, we’ve had our color run, and that’s been the path we started the run on and ended it there.”
Ultimately, the school would like to upgrade the walking trail so it has a smooth, hard surface, Valastro said. The trail would have benches or exercise stations every 50 yards to help promote wellness. Also, the school would like to install a pavilion, open for community use, that could host picnics and concerts. It wants to build fields for soccer and softball as well.
He said there have been several ideas floated for programs and features involving the trail and fields, among them senior strolls, family walking groups, a space for people with autism and the return of the community garden.
Valastro said the garden was nice because vegetables grown there were then used by the school to feed students.
Valastro said the school applied for a $170,000 Vermont Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant through the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation but didn’t receive it. The school has been awarded a $3,800 grant from the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports that can be used for features along the walking trail.
“I’m reaching out to the town to see if it’s something we can work on together, whether it’s just equipment that we can use or whatever, but make a permanent path over there and then put in some fields,” Valastro told the board.
“I think there’s some good ideas here,” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin. “I’d like to get the community center involved.”
Clarendon resident Marjorie Southard said some of the features proposed are redundant. She said the town already supports a number of ball fields and groups that offer these programs.
Valastro said he understood her concerns, adding that the school isn’t asking the town for money, though he acknowledged that there’s a cost to lending equipment, material and time.
“Our community doesn’t really have any sidewalks,” Valastro said. “The shoulders of the road are fairly narrow, difficult for folks to walk, we definitely have a need there, and there’s no community center per se for kids to go to and congregate.”
He said anyone wanting to volunteer on the project should call him at 775-5379 or email fvalastro@millriverschool.org.
