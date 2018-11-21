Shelley Lutz and a handful of volunteers were struggling to get a pair of large wooden benches onto a trail in Pine Hill Park when six cyclists from New Hampshire happened by and lent their hands to the effort.
“It just shows how popular the park is,” Lutz said recently.
The last remaining founding member of the Pine Hill Partnership — the others have all moved away — Lutz stresses the partnership and the park are much bigger than she is.
“It’s not about me,” she said. “I don’t like to talk about myself. There’s a collective group that makes things happen. I just seem to be the one who pulls things together.”
That role recently resulted in Lutz being honored by the International Mountain Bike Association, a development that helped convince her to talk about herself just a little bit.
Lutz came to the area from Grand Island, New York, in the early 1970s, studying at Castleton State College to become a teacher. Her relationship with Pine Hill Park began in college — a suitemate had a brother who went fishing at Rocky Pond.
“We used to traipse all along that hillside back in the ’70s,” she said. “There’s a lot of cool history to the place.”
The park was created when Henry Carpenter donated the land to the city in 1921, Lutz said. In the ensuing decades, it was used on and off.
When Lutz graduated, instead of a school, she went to work at UPS.
“I made more money working part-time than I would have as a teacher,” she said.
It was that job that led her to mountain biking. Lutz said she had been athletic her entire life, with team sports giving way to cycling as she became an adult. One day in the late ‘70s, she said, she was delivering a package to the now-defunct Pedal Pushers bike shop in Manchester.
“They said, ‘Hey, Shelley, you gotta try this,’” she said.
The store set her up with a Haro bicycle.
“Fully rigid,” she said. “It was like a tank. At the time it handled great — I didn’t know any different. If I got on it now I’d probably kill myself.”
Now she said she prefers biking on trails instead of roads.
“No traffic,” she said. “The distracted driving has definitely moved a lot of us to ride in gravel and ride in the woods.”
Lutz said the Pine Hill Partnership had its genesis in the backlash to a proposal in the year 2000 to develop the area around the pond. Among the people who came out against the proposal were Lutz, Michael Smith, Keith Wight and Tim Vile. She said the group organized a few years later, initially with the focus of turning the old carriage trail from the park to Proctor into a running path.
“It was Tim Vile’s idea,” she said. “He wanted a 10k running course through the woods like the Crowley Race is on the road.”
Lutz said they knew they would need to have a formal organization to approach landowners about access rights as well as to raise money. The Pine Hill Partnership was created, she said, and found that developing mountain biking trails in the park itself went much more quickly than unifying the Carriage Trail.
Perhaps the most impressive single effort, she said, was the suspension bridge on the Overlook trail, for which volunteers poured 1,700 pounds of concrete that had to be hauled to the site bag by bag. Fifty-one people joined the effort, including the Rutland High School cross-country team.
“I dragged some people from UPS who had never even been there before,” she said. “We poured the concrete, and we were all done and cleaned up in three hours because we had so many people.”
Today, she said, the partnership has 100 dues-paying members and a professional executive director working to bring in corporate sponsorships. Lutz said among the group’s hopes is hiring a paid grounds crew. She said they are also working on using old logging roads to connect the park to the bike trail network in the Killington-Pico area.
“That was a pipe dream of mine 20 years ago,” she said. “The details haven’t been worked out yet. It’s a concept. ... It’s in the beginning stages.”
