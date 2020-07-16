He was born a she. It’s a personal identity struggle many don’t know, which may be precisely why Vermont native and transgender filmmaker Silas Howard has been so driven to tell those stories.
An estimated 1.4 million people identified as transgender in 2019 in the United States. The marginalized group’s stories are really just beginning to be told, thanks to filmmakers like Howard.
On Monday afternoon, he talked about his award-winning career, which can in many ways be traced back to his Vermont childhood.
“I think I knew really young,” he said by phone, about first realizing he might be transgender (people who have a gender identity or gender expression that differs from their birth gender). He spent several years living in the small towns just outside Rutland as a kid, and later moved to the Burlington area, where he went to high school.
“I was always a tomboy. I kind of felt like a boy as a kid.”
“It’s allowed for girls to be tomboys,” Howard said. “More permitted than for boys to be into princess things or feminine things. So it wasn’t really any big deal. But it was a big deal to me when I had to stop being a tomboy, and try to pass being … to dress female.”
After high school Howard moved to San Francisco in the early 1990s and played guitar for Tribe 8, a queer punk rock band. It was the first form of artistic expression that helped him understand his identity, and gave him a sense of belonging in it.
“Finding the punk scene really helped,” he said. “Because punk rock is inherently about being nonconforming and making your own rules and not adhering to typical gender.”
“In rock ’n’ roll you can be boyish or feminine or whatever,” he said. “People allow it more. Like David Bowie or Freddie Mercury, so that helped for a while. I knew that I was (trans), but because it was hard to find a place in the world where that was permitted, it made me create a lot of art. So in a way it wasn’t the worst thing that I had to wait. When I moved to San Francisco it still took a long time. I didn’t transition until I was in my mid to late 30s.”
“I identify as male and sometimes I forget because I’ve lived so long as a gender nonconforming, out, queer person,” Howard said. “Unless I remember to say, people don’t always know. Which is a different thing than I experienced prior to transitioning where people wouldn’t know that I was out.”
“One thing about transitioning,” he added, “I have a whole new lens on how much guys love each other, and how real the boys club is. My friends that have transitioned to female, they watched people question them more, and a loss of power in terms of jobs and stuff. I think it’s so built into the culture for decades, and it’s still very alive unfortunately.”
After San Francisco, Howard headed to Los Angeles where he earned an MFA in directing at UCLA in 2008. Around that time, he co-directed, co-starred and co-wrote his first feature film, “By Hook or by Crook” in 2001 with former band mate Harry Dodge. It was a buddy film with gender nonconforming characters, two unlikely friends on a path to understanding themselves.
The movie’s unique vision and relatable observations on human nature won it awards and distribution at the Sundance Film Festival where it premiered and won best feature that year.
“Basically, we wanted to see ourselves reflected,” Howard said on their motivation to make it. “I came from the era where if you didn’t see yourself reflected in the media, you just you had to go and make that — the new film or new band or whatever.”
“I was worried people wouldn’t connect to it because it was so quirky and weird, but you can’t really underestimate anybody’s capacity for feeling like an outsider at some point in their life, for whatever reason. So the movie really touched on that,” he said. “It was really just about friendship.”
For all its success, “it did not get me any work in Hollywood,” Howard said, but that was the start of his longtime focus in telling honest, widely untold or underrepresented stories with groundbreaking characters. He made a second feature, which featured a cameo by actor Kevin Bacon and was made on a “micro-budget.” He was paying the bills with teaching jobs at Cornell and Williams College, and when he could, he made short films, “anything I could get my hands on to continue to tell stories about people that inspired me,” he said.
Around that time Howard reached out to Jill Soloway, creator of the Amazon series “Transparent,” which starred actor Jeffrey Tambor as a divorced dad coming out as transgender.
“I knew some of the writers on ‘Transparent’ who were not TV writers,” Howard said. “ I thought, ‘This person’s doing the show differently. They’re staffing different people, different voices behind the camera.’ So that was my first TV show.”
Howard was the show’s first trans director. In a 2017 article in LGBT Weekly, one writer credited Howard’s talent saying, “(His) ability to … create authentic and organic visions that rely on the inherent tension between the ideal and the real.”
“I did two seasons,” Howard said. “I’ve been doing lots and lots of television since then, all really related to my upbringing in a way.”
Howard’s credits since then include award-winning feature films, documentaries, musical videos, web series and television episodes including “The Fosters,” “Faking It” and the NBC series “This Is Us.” He is currently at work on the Apple TV+ show “Dickinson,” which recently won a Peabody Award for the coming-of-age story starring Hailee Steinfeld as the American poet Emily Dickinson.
“The thing that’s amazing for me, the reason I’m doing well is being stubborn, but also the storytelling that I’ve always done is relevant in the industry right now,” Howard said. “All of our differences, or how we all see the world slightly differently, are actually assets. And it feels like people are understanding that more and more. There’s new show-runners, and streaming opened up a new kind of storytelling.”
Howard was slated to go to New Orleans on April 1 to work on the new Showtime show, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” with Kirsten Dunst, but since the pandemic, “New Orleans was not happening. So we’re trying to figure out how to do production because social distancing and being on set is very difficult. It’s new ground to break, but we’re figuring it out. It’s amazing to see how creative people are when they have to find a different way to connect.”
He says his own writing process relies on a group of friends who meet every few weeks to “make deadlines for ourselves.”
“I think that’s the biggest thing, you have to get aligned with your own work and hold yourself accountable so that it goes to the next place. It just keeps me on the hook for doing another draft, that kind of accountability buddy system.”
“But writing, I get energized by it. Sometimes I get frustrated if I’m not having it come together in the way that I want. But I’ve done writing residencies where they have you write for three hours in the morning. I don’t usually do that. It was great to break the myth of needing to be inspired to write. You can write anytime you sit down to write.”
Howard’s other projects in the works include an LGBTQ-focused horror movie, and a film about the first exotic dancers union in San Francisco. All of which continues to focus on telling marginalized stories in an honest way.
“I really think,” Howard said, “storytelling and the arts are the way that I found my place in the world.”
janellefaignant @gmail.com
