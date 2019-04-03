KILLINGTON — Every year for the past 35 years, the fourth-grade classes at Killington Elementary School wait anxiously for the lengthening daylight and warmer temperatures, when the sweet sap of their maple trees begins to flow.
It’s sugaring season again, and local “sugar master” and former Killington School Board Chairman Steve Finneron can often be found at the school leading groups of excited students over the brook and into the forest, where sap lines are strung and buckets hang collecting the sweet water.
“It’s part of the history of the state,” said fourth-grade teacher Shayna Kalnitsky. “It’s an enormous part of the economy. ... There are families in this school and community who depend on sugaring, on honey, on farming for their livelihood.”
Finneron started tapping the trees at KES when his daughter was in fourth grade there, back when all the school had was a propane heater and a stock pot for boiling.
“We put it on cinder blocks and we put plywood around it, so the wind wouldn’t blow it out,” Finneron said. “We only tapped two trees (back then) ... today, we’ll have 21.”
Each of the children taps one tree. Today it was Lucien Fleischner’s turn, and his father, Hans, came along for his son’s big day.
“The kids do (almost) everything,” Finneron said. “This year, we’ve had more parents than we’ve had in a long time. ... Part of it has to do with the jobs the parents have, and whether they can get away during the day.”
Their sugaring season begins in the fall, when Finneron takes the students out to their sap lines in their forest to identify where sweet-toothed critters have found stale sap and gnawed away at the tubing.
Repairing the lines in the fall allows for more sap to flow through come late winter, when the students and their parents haul a plastic garbage bin out into the woods and bury it in the snow — leaving only the lid uncovered — to serve as a naturally refrigerated sap collector that the lines spill into.
“We usually start boiling when the trash can is half-way full or more,” Adelle Danilchik said.
“It’s like, a quarter-full right now,” said Leland Hall.
Every year, Finneron teaches the students how to use the power drill to punch a hole in the trunk at an angle so the tap allows for gravity-fed sap to run down into the bucket, how to clean out the hole with a twig, and how to gently tap the spout into the hole with a hammer so it doesn’t clog up the opening.
“If we blow in the hole (to clear it out) ... it blocks the sap from coming out,” said Lillian Smith. “So if you scoop it out, it doesn’t block the hole.”
“Like scooping out ice cream,” said Adelle. “Except it’s tinier, and you have to be more precise.”
“And since we’re getting all the bacteria out, we don’t want to get more back in it,” Lillian added.
As they approached their newest maple tree, Finneron asked the students how they knew which trees to tap, and where to drive in the spout.
“The tree regrows the wood,” Finneron explained of past tap-holes. “The reason you can’t tap above or below it is, this line is now blocked.”
Taps can be drilled horizontally next to the previous hole, as sap lines run up and down the tree, but once one sap line in the tree is tapped, the tree blocks it to protect itself, Finneron said.
Finneron reached his arms around a tree, which Gallagher then identified as being big enough for one tap, as the bigger the tree is, the more sap it would produce.
“A tree needs to be 10 inches in diameter before you can tap it,” Finneron said. “Some people tap smaller, but we don’t do that.”
Finneron marked the depth on the drill they use with a piece of tape, so students know when to stop drilling in the sap stream before they reach the heart line, where there is no flow.
“The middle of every tree has a heart in the middle, and the sap flows outside,” Finneron said.
As Lucien’s father helped deal the final, gentle blow to his son’s tap, a gentle stream of sap drizzled from the spout, and into the bucket Lucien bolted onto the top of the spigot.
“As the season goes along, the sap gets darker,” Finneron said. “When the sap turns yellow, you can’t make maple syrup anymore.”
After tapping the 21st and final tree, Finneron led the students down out of the woods to the sugar shack he helped build in 2002, the year after teacher Maria Garland got a grant from the state.
Entering the sugar shack was, for many of the students, an inaugural and sacred moment: They gazed in awe at the inside walls covered in scrawled signatures of the students who came before them, who boiled their collected sap down for a big, collective pancake breakfast before leaving their name in indelible ink.
As far as the students’ favorite ways to eat maple syrup, most said pancakes, but Lillian claimed a more diversified palate.
“Waffles,” she said. “With whipped cream. And syrup, and also strawberries.”
“I like the strawberries on the side, on a separate plate,” Adelle chimed in. “I like them cold. The pancakes make them hot.”
