Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.