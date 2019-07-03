The results of a 14-month upgrade at The Pines at Rutland were unveiled Thursday during a reception and ribbon-cutting at the nursing and rehabilitation center.
Timothy Urich, administrator at The Pines, said the renovations were done primarily to the facility’s two long-term care units on the building’s third and fourth floors.
“Really, just about everything was renovated on those floors. Basically, we gutted everything,” he said.
The Pines was purchased by National Health Care Associates about 15 years ago.
The Pines has three nursing units. In addition to the two long-term care units, a rehabilitation unit serves people who have had surgery and need services such as speech or occupational therapy.
Those offices, on the ground floor and second floor, were renovated about 10 years ago, Urich said.
“The plan had always been to completely renovate the facility,” he said.
The renovations also include painting the outside of the building and the addition of a new generator that can be used in the event of a power outage.
“The primary focus was the complete facelift and renovation of the units where the residents who are here with us long-term are residing to provide a complete enhancement of the living area,” Urich said.
The renovations did not increase the bed count or add new services.
Melinda Sanborn, director of nursing services for The Pines, said the renovations would not have a direct effect on the quality of medical services or the way they’re delivered but said she hoped it would allow the organization to reach more people who would learn about the services provided at The Pines.
“Certainly it’s an older building from the ‘70s and they gave it a face lift. We’re so grateful that the quality of our care matches now our exterior,” Sanborn said.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Urich told about 50 people who attended the event about the duration of the renovation project.
“This is the culmination of a renovation project that, believe it or not, started last April and we literally just finished this morning,” he said.
The work was done in phases and The Pines continued to operate during the project.
As he toured the site, Rutland City Mayor David Allaire said The Pines looked beautiful.
“I have heard they have spent a considerable amount of time and energy and money in upgrading the facility. I think it’s terrific,” he said.
Allaire said city officials appreciated the commitment and investment by The Pines.
Just before the ribbon was cut, Allaire told the crowd the changes at The Pines would make it a “welcoming environment” for patients.
Urich said U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., had been invited to the ribbon-cutting and while he hadn’t been able to attend because Congress is in session, he sent a letter of appreciation for the services provided at The Pines.
National Health Care Associates owns about 40 facilities, mostly in the Northeast.
