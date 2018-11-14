The basketball courts carried Rob Cassell from the Bronx to Vermont, and after completing college and receiving his degree, Cassell returned to Rutland to become the basketball coach at Rutland Middle School.
And he’s not letting Rutland Middle School’s eighth-grade boys basketball team get away with playing less than their best.
“I’m not here to babysit. I’m here to coach,” Cassell said. “Kids want to be pushed and led and held to a standard. You can give them options, but if you hold them accountable for whatever they choose, they’ll make the right choice more and more often.”
Cassell graduated in 2017 with a degree in kinesiology from New England College, where he continued his basketball career. Cassell became a meter technician with Green Mountain Power in Rutland, and after coaching sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade girls for AAU, Rutland Intermediate School coach Mike Wood told one of the AAU parents to give Cassell his number.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Cassell said. “There aren’t a lot of good coaches up here, and the kids all know me, they’ve seen me play. I’m not a hard coach, but I’m not an easy coach. You’re not going to like me sometimes, but you’ll respect me, and you’ll have fun at the end of the day.”
But playing ball in Rutland is nothing like playing in the Bronx, Cassell said.
“Back home, you have to earn it. Here, people just want their kids to play: They don’t care if they win or if they score. My job is to develop those kids and get them ready for high school,” he said.
Because at the end of the day, someone has to lose, someone has to win and someone has to care.
Born into a family with four brothers and two sisters in the Edenwald Houses of the Bronx, New York, Cassell said life was always about basketball.
Because if it wasn’t, he said, it was a step into a deadly, downward cycle in a secret world those outside the neighborhood knew nothing about.
“To you, it may seem extreme or drastic, but for me it was life,” Cassell said. “It was normal — waking up, going outside, hearing gunshots, seeing cops harassing people, people dealing drugs. Successful people here, they’re the lawyers and doctors. Where I’m from, drug dealers are considered successful, because they’re the ones with the best clothes, the girls, the nicest cars and the jewelry.”
Even though Cassell went to Rice High School, a Catholic school with a good reputation and high educational standards, he came home every day to Edenwald, where he said children in groups learned to look after one another, often resorting to violence and forming gangs of their own as they fought to survive.
“Most kids just want to be a part of something,” Cassell said. “They want a father figure or protection. In middle school, your friends start to form gangs and selling drugs, but you don’t look at them as bad people. How do you tell a 13-year-old not to hang out with his friends?”
Cassell said he was lucky enough to experience the “Fresh Air” program, which took him to upstate New York for a few weeks every year from age 8 to 13.
“I was able to see how they live,” Cassell said. “I was able to make a decision. Others can’t make that decision because to them, it doesn’t exist. Your entire world is in your neighborhood. There are kids in NYC who have never been to Wall Street, never been to Statue of Liberty — it doesn’t exist for them.”
So, when his friends started smoking and drinking at a young age, Cassell stuck with the one thing he knew, somehow, would take him out of the cycle of violence that seemed to entrap everyone around him: basketball.
When his basketball coach, Clarence “Mugsy” Leggett, founder of the Wiz Kids community basketball program in the Bronx, decided to take his basketball team to Rutland, Cassell was ready to get some more fresh air and fresh competition.
“Our coach ingrained in us that there was a purpose,” Cassell said. “We were pioneers. Coach told us we had to produce and be on our best behavior so that when we leave, they’ll want more kids to come.
We figured we’d win the championship, build the school spirit, bring the old MSJ spirit back through us and pave the way for more kids ... more opportunities.”
They started winning by enormous margins, something Cassell and his fellow teammates from the Bronx thought the community wanted to see.
“First game, we played Otter Valley, and we blew them out by like 40 points,” Cassell said. “We blew out every team: We lost six games out of 24. But their vision was to have their kids go to MSJ and be the star. The kids still played, they just weren’t the focus.”
While they went on to win the 2012 state championship, Cassell and his teammates from the Bronx experienced racism from the community, depicted in the 2016 documentary “Divided by Diversity.”
“We don’t hate MSJ — it’s just disappointing,” Cassell said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was just sad. I can’t go back to that school and say, ‘I went here,’ and be proud.”
The experience was difficult for Cassell and his teammates. But after his brother was beaten and left for dead while Cassell was in college, he said his mother begged him to stay away, so after graduating, Cassell stayed in Rutland, where he found basketball once again.
“If you want to take shortcuts, you’re not going to get anywhere with me,” Cassell said. “We’re going to work hard, we’re a team, we’ll hold each other accountable. Those are lessons that will take them beyond Rutland, because life is bigger than Rutland. These kids have a choice.”
