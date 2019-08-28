KILLINGTON — With a new recreation director has come an expansion of the job’s responsibilities.
“The position changed,” said Recreation Director Sarah Newell, in an interview last Tuesday, one day after starting at the Town Office. “The rec commission, the school and the town saw a need to include more job responsibilities, so they decided to change it this summer. … Now, we’re partnering with the school to administer the after-school program.”
Newell, a Philadelphia native who grew up in New Jersey, said she’s a full-time town employee, and that the town will bill the Killington Elementary School for the hours she puts in with its after-school program.
Newell was previously the volunteer and communications coordinator for the Killington Pico Area Association, the area’s chamber of commerce.
“I actually will sit on the KPAA board as well, so I still get to get over there once a month and I’ll help out with events as my schedule allows,” she said.
As town recreation director, she’s in charge of the pool, soccer and softball fields, and other town amenities except the Green Mountain National Golf Course. She’s also the Active Seniors liaison.
Newell said she’s focusing now on learning how her department works, and how the school’s programs are administered. She says everything offered by the town right now will continue.
“And there have always been winter programs that were done through the school, like open gym nights and dances we would help with, that has always gone on. Those will continue to go on, but the very structured after-school program is the new portion,” she said. “They have a really good program there, so I’m not going to touch that in the beginning. I’ll build upon it in the future. My plan is really to go and keep going with what has been working and see where there might be areas of growth.”
For five years, Newell taught elementary school in Philadelphia, but city life never suited her.
"I’m not originally from Vermont, but I was always here recreating,” she said. “I loved the summer because I love to hike, and I have some friends that live up here.”
She lived in Massachusetts for a brief time before coming to this area in 2018 to work in a ski shop. Newell quickly found work at the chamber, and heard about the recreation director job this summer.
“I was always active in the city, and I’d ride my bike, but now instead of riding my bike on city roads and dodging pedestrians and cars, it’s a slightly different bike and slightly different obstacles. I love to paddle, and where I lived before it was closer to go to a bay, near the ocean, and now I’m near lakes,” she said.
She said she moved to the area outside the city so she could be closer to the woodland trails she loves to hike and ski, but after eight months of that she decided to commit and move to rural Vermont.
“And when I sought out a job in Vermont it wasn’t quite as much culture shock, it didn’t take much time to acclimate here, now when I go back to the city it’s like, who are all these people? Why don’t they have a home to go to? It’s busy everywhere, and I consider Vermont home,” she said. “It’s pretty fast, but I don’t think I could ever go back.”
Her advice to young professionals thinking about moving to Vermont is twofold. One, invest in a good set of snow tires. Two, learn to ask for help and talk to people.
“I think that the people here will answer all of your questions, you just have to know to ask,” she said. “No one is going to come up to you and say, ‘Do you want to go biking with me today?’ You have to put it out in the open. People will come and they’ll help you, and they’re super friendly, but you just have to ask. I think getting involved in that outdoor lifestyle as quickly as you can is how you build community. Which, if you’re coming here and you don’t know anyone, that’s what you want to do.”
