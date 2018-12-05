It takes a lot to make it into the holiday-movie canon. Every year new films submit themselves for consideration, but few make the cut. Those movies worthy of the canon endure year after year because they capture something essential about the mood of the season: the anticipation and joy, the child-like innocence and nostalgia, the gentle melancholy. The very best — “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” — come at the holiday from an unexpected angle and strike a precise balance of those moods.
The new Netflix film, “The Christmas Chronicles,” while charming, is not a strong canon contender. The film is a rote adventure to save Christmas, whose broad sentimental beats would right feel at home on the Hallmark Channel.
Kate and Teddy Pierce are a pair of siblings whose Christmas spirit hasn’t been the same since their holiday-loving father died. Judah Lewis’ Teddy is a surly teen headed down the wrong path. When his mother is called into work on Christmas Eve, he is forced to look after 10-year-old Kate, a Christmas true-believer played by a plucky Darby Camp.
Kate, who discovers evidence that Santa is real, blackmails Teddy to stay up with her on Christmas Eve to see him in person. The plan goes a little too well, and the siblings quickly find themselves stowing away in the back of Santa’s sleigh, which they accidentally crash, losing Santa’s team of reindeer and the magical sack of presents along the way.
A race against the clock ensues as Santa enlists the Pierces to help deliver every last present before the sun rises and Christmas spirit diminishes. Their mission is complicated by some predictable obstacles and silly misunderstandings that do lead to a couple entertaining set pieces, including a rocking jailhouse musical number starring the E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt.
Kurt Russell is a standout as a different kind of Santa Claus. More a street-smart badass than a jolly old elf, you wouldn’t blame your mom if you caught her kissing this guy. It’s a fun bit of casting that the film makes good use of, even as everything else around him falls flat.
Director Clay Kaytis (“The Angry Birds Movie”) breathes some modest excitement into the serviceable script by David Guggenheim (“Designated Survivor”) and Matt Lieberman, but the story feels slightly unsure of what it wants to be or who its audience is. The action-movie swagger of Russell’s leather-clad Santa hints at but never delivers on the subtle style of adult humor that sails right over kids’ heads, which films like this can do so well. Unfortunately, any attempts at such jokes are undercut by cutesy, kid-oriented detours, like the horde of CGI elves that feel imported from an entirely different movie altogether.
As far as contemporary holiday films go, you could do worse than “The Santa Chronicles.” It’s a pleasant enough film that viewers with schmaltz thresholds higher than mine will likely enjoy. That said, the film fails to make a compelling case for inclusion in the holiday canon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.