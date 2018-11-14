Looking around the current TV landscape, you might wonder if we need yet another issues-based comedy talk show. The market feels a bit saturated. “The Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight” and “Full Frontal” all take deep dives on complex topics, packaging journalism with jokes and leaving us (hopefully) better informed. If nothing else, they provide us with a cathartic bit of laughter to interrupt the near constant despair many of us feel these days.
So, is there really room for one more comedian snarkily delivering the news of the day and telling us what to be outraged about this week? It depends on what he has to say.
Hasan Minhaj, as it happens, has a lot to say. The standup comedian and former “Daily Show” correspondent has emerged as a sharp, insightful and distinct voice for the current political moment. His new weekly series “Patriot Act,” which premiered on Netflix Oct. 28, seizes that moment.
A first-generation Indian-American muslim, Minhaj has described himself as a “third-culture kid” — a person whose cultural identity is an amalgamation of their family’s native culture and the culture in which they currently reside. Minhaj detailed this experience in his fantastically funny and poignant, Peabody Award-winning 2017 Netflix comedy special, “Homecoming King.” In it, he unpacks his identity and confronts the pain and shame of racism with a sharp wit and pride that engenders empathy without ever succumbing to self pity.
“Patriot Act” builds on “Homecoming King” both in tone and style. Like the special, the new set has a high-tech feel with numerous screens that display graphics, images and video to supplement Minhaj’s monologues. The 30-minute episodes follow a format similar to “Last Week Tonight,” focusing on a single topic with an occasional brief additional segment.
As a host, Minaj is animated and passionate. He forgoes a desk, choosing rather to stand in front of a studio audience and move about the stage like he’s delivering a TED talk — a comparison he self-deprecatingly jokes about in the first episode.
The show’s direction keeps things equally animated, as it finds ways to maintain the audience’s attention while its host delivers a 20-plus-minute monologue alone onstage without any cutaway segments. In addition to the screens, which help to create a dynamic energy, multiple cameras offer a variety of angles.
The show is also a departure from Minhaj’s Trump-obsessed peers. While the specter of the Trump administration looms and occasionally manifests in throwaway jabs — he isn’t afraid to take shots at liberal saints like Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren either — Minhaj’s purview extends further than our current president and domestic issues. So far, episodes have focused on the complicated relationship between Saudi Arabia and the West, efforts to abolish affirmative action in college admissions, and Amazon’s predatory business practices.
In each segment, Minhaj and his team of writers — which includes political consultant and former Obama campaign advisor Jim Margolis as showrunner — provide facts and data to support their argument. The Saudi piece doesn’t pull punches as it details the royal family’s immense wealth, explains their problematic influence on global politics, and draws attention to the humanitarian crisis it has created in Yemen. Minhaj’s Muslim background also affords him a unique perspective to dissect such an issue with a level of nuance, credibility and first-hand experience his white American peers lack.
Indeed, episodes are packed with jokes and references Indian- and Muslim-American viewers will immediately get, but will likely leave white viewers scratching their heads. It’s not meant to alienate — Minhaj is always quick with an explanation — rather, it’s a refreshing and clever inversion of the experience of being a third-culture kid attempting to keep up with nonnative cultural references.
While comparisons to “Last Week Tonight” are easy to make, “Patriot Act” is not operating at the scale of that show. There are, as of yet, no episode-closing spectacles or celebrity cameos. There are also no calls to action. “LWT” often closes with host John Oliver instructing the audience to extend their activism beyond the show. Such efforts inspired activism around and brought national attention to issues such as net neutrality, tobacco industry practices, debt buyers and tax-exempt institutions.
To “Patriot Act”’s credit, the Saudi episode, which highlighted racist language used to describe Arab people in an official U.S.-government manual, did prompt U.S. Central Command to remove the document from the internet and issue an apology.
Yet, “Patriot Act” seems content to discuss an issue and leave you to decide what to do next, if anything. In the Amazon episode, Minhaj justifies his use of Amazon despite his ethical qualms saying, “I’m way more lazy than I am woke.” For a generation that’s been raised to expect instant gratification and on-demand everything, caring about an issue matters until it’s inconvenient.
Maybe it goes deeper. Call it Millennial fatalism or, perhaps, nihilism — a recognition that despite how much people care and what they do, things aren’t going to change, so maybe the best we can do is talk about it. It’s a cop out, yes, but it’s unfair to place the blame squarely on Minhaj; at the very least, he’s highlighting important issues that most people may not be thinking about. What we choose to do with that knowledge is up to us.
