With the snow piling up and cabin fever setting it, let’s spend this week taking a look ahead to what we’ll be watching this coming winter and spring.
‘Conan’
(Jan. 22, TBS)
Team Coco fans rejoice: Conan O’Brien is back! After a three-month hiatus, O’Brien is returning to late night with a slimmed-down half-hour format — no desk, no suit, just pure, uncut Conando. Over the years, the comedian — who, at 25 years in, is the longest-running host currently in late-night TV — has demonstrated his ability to adapt and evolve while getting big laughs at every turn. While it remains to be seen what this next iteration will be like, it’s a safe bet that it will be uniquely and weirdly Conan.
‘Broad City’
(Jan. 24, Comedy Central)
News that “Broad City’s” fifth season will be its last is bittersweet. The buddy sitcom about two stoner Millennial women living in New York has been a consistently hilarious and boldly feminist source of joy in these dark political times. While it will be sad to see it go, it’s exciting to see what else series creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer will do next.
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’
(Jan. 25, Netflix)
Like “Broad City,” “Kimmy Schmidt” is another brilliant, if at times problematic, female-driven comedy that will leave a void when it finishes out the second half of its fourth and final season this month. Beneath its screwball humor, the sitcom created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock explored themes of trauma and abuse with a surprisingly deft hand. Now it’s time to say goodbye to Kimmy, Titus and the rest of this merry band of weirdos.
‘Weird City’
(Feb. 13, YouTube Premium)
“Key & Peele” co-creator and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele returns to TV next month with a new sci-fi anthology series. Set in a futuristic city called Weird, the series looks like a jokey take on “Black Mirror,” featuring a cast of ringers, including LeVar Burton, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill and Laverne Cox. The one drawback is it’s on YouTube Premium, which will run you $11.99 a month. My advice: wait until all the episodes have dropped and then take advantage of the one-month free trial offer.
‘Shrill’
(March 15, Hulu)
Aidy Bryant is a gifted comedian who’s appeared in a number of supporting roles on TV and film over the years. “Shrill” finally gives the “Saturday Night Live” cast member the much-deserved lead role. Based on “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman,” by the excellent writer Lindy West, the series will tell the story of an overweight young woman looking to change her life, “but not her body.” Given West’s writing, the sitcom will likely delve into some big themes, like feminism, body image, racism and misogyny.
‘Killing Eve’
(April 7, BBC America)
Perhaps the most highly anticipated series to return in 2019 — excluding the next entry, of course — “Killing Eve’s” sophomore season has a lot to live up to. The British thriller has so much going for it, from smart, clever writing by Phoebe Waller-Bridge to fantastic performances by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, it’s hard not to fawn. Given the show’s love of big twists, the stakes will likely only get higher after Eve’s shocking betrayal of Villanelle at the end of season one. However, fans of Waller-Bridge’s sensibilities may be in for a letdown; the showrunner has stepped down in season two, making way for “Call the Midwife” star Emerald Fennel.
‘Game of Thrones’
(April 14, HBO)
It’s all come down to this. The battle for control of Westeros will be decided once and for all over the course of these final six episodes. With guidance from “Thrones” author George R. R. Martin, showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have reportedly pulled out all the stops to bring this massive epic to a conclusion that’s been a long time coming. Expect a high drama and a higher body count as fan-favorite characters make their final plays for the Iron Throne.
