It’s been about four months since Dave Tibbs, known popularly as DJ “Uncle Dave,” went public with his plan to start a new radio station after Dec. 1 and return to his position as an on-air personality, but it wasn’t until two weeks ago that the station went live.
“Things run on Vermont time,” Tibbs explained. “It’s like when you ask somebody how far away is something, they’re not gonna tell you in miles, they’re gonna tell you in minutes.”
Tibbs said there was a “buzz in the air” about a new radio station and many contractors were willing to work on the station. But sometimes that work took longer than expected, Tibbs said, citing an example of a window that was beautiful but not as simple as he had imagined.
“That’s Vermont. That’s what you get around here, you get good people who believe in things,” he said.
FM station 101.5, WEXP, “made the flip” and began broadcasting on Jan. 20 from Tibbs’ sun room. The unit the radio station is currently using transfers the audio signal to Grandpa’s Knob.
The signal reaches most of Rutland County, Tibbs said, although it drops a little south of Wallingford.
The station can be heard in Middlebury, and some listeners have said they can pick it up in Shoreham, he added.
“We stretch a good, long way. It’s nice because we’re going to be able to give people good music and more importantly, give them a voice. It’s community radio. It’s a nonprofit. That makes a big difference in the way we approach things,” Tibbs said.
The goal for programming is to have three live disc jockeys from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., scheduling various shows such as “Dead Air,” Tibbs’ Grateful Dead show, which he has been producing for almost 30 years; “Local Color,” a music show highlighting Rutland County-area bands hosted by Rutland Herald podcast editor George Nostrand; and programming from WBKM in Burlington.
Tibbs said he plans to broadcast live from the Vermont Farmers’ Market for four hours every Saturday.
It’s a topic he returns to time and again, Tibbs’ desire to make the radio station and its programming a local resource and not just a WEXP resource. This includes the goal of setting up the station at the Vermont Farmers Food Center on West Street.
“I saw that white building that we have helped reclaim about five or six years ago. Greg (Cox, director of the food center and the farmers’ market) gave me a tour. It was pretty amazing because I ended up seeing this building that has a layout that would be perfect. ‘Oh, here’s the music room. Here’s the on-air studio. Here’s the production room.’ In the end, I ended up seeing something that was just absolutely incredible, and I was like, ‘This could be done.’ People thought I was crazy. I’ve had a lot of doors slammed in my face. I’ve seen some pretty interesting sides of people, but I’ve also seen a lot of generosity,” he said.
What has been done to date has been supported by private donations, Tibbs said. No one at the project has applied for public funding to support WEXP, which already has three interns from Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center.
Tibbs is largely known to local audiences from his time with 94.5 FM The Drive. He described what happened on Jan. 3, 2018, as “I did my morning show, went and got coffee, came back, didn’t have a job.”
But Rutland residents seem happy to know Uncle Dave is back on their radio dial.
“It’s been nice, but there’s many miles to go before we sleep. The thing is, I was never off the air necessarily. I’m on the air with my Dead show in Burlington,” he said.
A Knoxville, Tennessee, station was also broadcasting “Dead Air” until a few years ago.
“Being back on in Rutland is going to be great,” he said.
Tibbs said he wanted to tease listeners about a morning show he will host on WEXP.
“That was one of the key things I enjoyed about being on the air in Rutland. People started their day with me. I hadn’t done a morning show since college,” he said.
Tibbs credited his dad with instilling the spirit in him that wouldn’t let him quit until he made the new radio station a reality.
A website for WEXP is expected to launch soon, and Tibbs said it will include information about how listeners can support the station.
To listen to a Wednesday interview with Uncle Dave, hosted by Rutland Herald podcast editor George Nostrand, visit the Rutland Herald’s Facebook page.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
