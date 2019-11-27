CASTLETON — Nancy Trudo has a lot of wreaths to lay and could use some help.
Trudo has organized a Wreaths Across America event for Castleton’s Hillside Cemetery scheduled for Dec. 14. Trudo raised roughly $4,500 to put a wreath on each of the more than 300 veteran graves in the cemetery. How long that will take, she said, will depend on how many volunteers join her.
“The weather’s going to play a factor that day. With a lot of people, it could take 15, 20 minutes,” she said.
Wreaths Across America started with the owner of a Maine wreath company who decided to send his surplus wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to adorn some of the less-visited graves. The effort inspired others, and communities around the country began to participate.
“My husband and I participated in this last year down in Bennington,” Trudo said. “It was so wonderful. I said, ‘OK, we’re doing this in Castleton.’”
Trudo said she rounded up donors including the local American Legion, Rotary, Lions Club, Brown’s Auto Salvage and Taggart Fuels.
The wreath-laying involves a specific but simple ritual explained at the beginning of the event.
“You’re supposed to stand in front of the grave, say the veteran’s name, thank them for their service and lay the wreath with the ribbon (positioned) at 11 o’clock,” Trudo said.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a small dedication ceremony. Participants around the East Coast begin laying wreaths at noon.
Trudo said the veteran graves in Hillside go back as far as the Civil War.
“It’s kind of challenging to find all those veterans,” she said. “The American Legion has helped by putting flags on all the sites.”
The official Wreaths Across America website does not list any participating locations in Vermont. Trudo said that in addition to Bennington, there is a service at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, but she was not aware of any others in Rutland County.
“Part of my mission is — other communities can begin to sign up and do this,” she said. “We try and teach our kids about veterans and how important they are, but you stand a kid in front of a grave, have them speak the person’s name and lay a wreath down, they’re going to remember that.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.