Rutland City Public Schools is welcoming back an old friend.
Last week, the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners announced former superintendent David Wolk will return to begin his tenure as interim superintendent.
“It would have been very hard to say no to Rutland,” Wolk said last week in an interview. “I love Rutland. My beloved dad was born here 100 years ago and went through the schools. My brothers and I went through the schools. My kids went through the schools. It would have been almost impossible to say no.”
Wolk, who was unanimously approved for the interim role by the school board, will serve until June 30 while the board searches for a new permanent superintendent, board Chairman Richard Courcelle said.
Work said he’s had other job offers and opportunities, but the offer from the board was the only one that felt right.
“I just want to help out my hometown,” Wolk said. “There are so many wonderful things happening in the school district.”
Given that it’s been 20 years since his time in the superintendent’s office, Wolk said he was excited to get up to speed, and hopes to spend his first few days visiting every teacher, custodian, bus driver, faculty and staff member at each district school.
“It’ll take me a little while, but I want to talk to everyone,” Wolk said. “And most of all, the most pleasurable part of this will be getting back in touch with kids. ... We should all treat the students in Rutland schools as if they were our own.”
Wolk previously served as Castleton University president, Rutland High School principal, and Vermont Commissioner of Education. He retired in 2017 after 43 years in education.
“I was kind of enjoying my life,” Wolk said of his retirement. “But I just love Rutland ... I love Rutland, I love kids, and it would have been impossible to say no.”
Wolk’s hiring comes after the departure of Adam Taylor, who was granted leave until the end of his contract on June 30.
“Many of you either know Dave or know of him,” Courcelle said. “He will be a familiar sight throughout the district, and he plans to hit the ground running by visiting schools and reacquainting himself with this wonderful district.”
The board unanimously voted to accept Superintendent Adam Taylor’s request for indefinite leave through the end of his contract during its Aug. 27 meeting, according to Commissioner Alison Notte.
“It was the board’s feeling that the request was legitimate and valid, and that was authorized unanimously,” Courcelle said in a previous interview.
Courcelle said the board was surprised to receive the request, and the board intends to continue to pay Taylor through the end of his contract. Taylor came to Rutland from Oakland, California, in 2018 to replace the former superintendent Mary Moran, who retired. Taylor taught school in California for decades.
