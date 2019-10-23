David Wolk said his guiding principle is to treat his students like family.
The former Castleton University president and acting Rutland City Schools superintendent addressed the BROC Community Action annual meeting last Thursday, saying that with every decision, he asks himself whether he’s creating an experience for his students he would want for his own children.
“We’re all family,” Wolk told the packed room at Southside Steakhouse. “We’re all one. That’s the essential message of BROC.”
Wolk said that oneness has been served well by a cultural change in Rutland in which silos between institutions have come down in favor of community collaboration. He said the latest example of that is how well the city schools are working with City Hall, calling Mayor David Allaire the school system’s best friend.
“We have the same tax base,” he said. “We serve the same people. ... Going forward, we’re going to be doing all our volume purchasing together to save money.”
BROC has made changes as well — Wolk said a recent review of the organization showed morale there was at its highest in 53 years.
“That’s pretty impressive, and it’s all about leadership,” he said.
Wolk highlighted other ways culture had changed, such as churches and organizations like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts being less of a presence and influence, as well as neighborhoods no longer being home to the sort of extended families as frequently as they were in his childhood.
“The list goes on and on,” he said. “Educators, and many of the folks who work with and for BROC, have, unwittingly perhaps, become surrogate parents.”
Hence, he said, the school system has become a focal point for social services, such as breakfast programs and clothing drives.
“BROC, with (Executive Director Tom Donahue’s) leadership, has really figured this out and is making a real difference here,” he said.
Donahue made a presentation highlighting BROC’s activities during the past year. This includes running food shelves, housing 121 clients, helping 73 households avoid eviction, providing 1,464 households with emergency fuel assistance, completely weatherizing 134 homes and upgrading energy efficiency at another 738.
Donahue said one of the more effective innovations this year was more of a throwback — distributing index cards with BROC’s number and a list of its services.
“We’ve distributed thousands of these since it was implemented,” Donahue said. “It’s a very effective way to say, ‘Here are the services that are out there.’”
Wolk closed his speech by referring to the debate over creationism and evolution, saying that regardless of which one believes in, “we all started together.”
“We’re all related,” he said. “We’re all connected. ... Given that we’re all one family, why not work together?”
