KILLINGTON — After breaking last year’s attendance record, the World Cup at Killington Ski Resort will return next year, a spokeswoman for the mountain said last week.
This was the third year Killington has been a stop on the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup circuit. Last year, 34,000 people attended over the course of the three-day event. This year’s event drew 39,000 people, said Courtney DiFiore, communications/PR and social media manager at Killington Resort.
After a successful first year, the resort and World Cup organizers formally agreed to hold the event at the mountain twice more, with an option to return for another year. DiFiore said that will happen, but the exact date isn’t being announced just yet. Renewal decisions will take place on an annual basis, she said.
The event drew 5,500 on Friday, 18,500 on Saturday and 15,000 on Sunday, DiFiore said, adding that the resort had been hoping for an even 40,000, but is satisfied with the turnout. DiFiore said the resort will be busy in the coming days taking stock of how things went, seeking feedback from everyone involved, but so far what she’s been hearing has been positive.
A few things were done differently this year than in past years, she said. Musical acts all performed between runs, and this was the first year that a significant number of trails were open to the public during the event. Before, there hadn’t been enough snow, but this year the weather was fairly accommodating to the resort’s needs, she said.
Thanksgiving weekend is fairly early in the ski season, DiFiore said. Near Christmas and the month of January are where the skis and boards really hit the powder.
Behind the scenes
Competing athletes practiced their runs on Skylark Trail while the competition runs were held on Superstar Trail. Much of the snow was laid down starting in October, according to Jeff Temple, director of mountain operations and facilities maintenance at Killington Resort.
“This time of year the temperatures available for snow production are very limited and the weather very volatile,” he said in an email. “Our very experienced snowmaking team takes advantage of every available hour in October and November leading into the snow depth-determination date, about seven days prior and to race week itself.
“Once the amount of snow is approved by FIS, the race and training trails are groomed extensively with grooming tractors that distribute the snow where needed for edge-to-edge consistency, as well as for trail features that are built into the race course to give it character,” he said.
Local reaction
Excitement and some trepidation were felt by many in the town of Killington when the first World Cup was announced, said Jeanne Karlhuber, owner of Snowed Inn, a 19-bedroom hotel located at 104 Miller Brook Road. She’s owned the inn for the past 35 years and said the World Cup event has been managed extremely well and been a boon to the area.
“We’ve seen a lot of things over the years and the event certainly brings a solid level of people around the holiday,” she said. “I think a lot of us are happy it’s here.”
She said the World Cup is something people watch all over the world, and that Killington hosting it gives the resort some global credibility.
“It puts us on the map,” she said, adding that she’s got friends and family in Austria, a country known for its skiing community, and they say good things about Killington.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.