Green Mountain College had a 185-year run.
It all came to an end when the environmental/liberal arts college held its final commencement ceremony in May.
Administrators said in January they had been faced with declining tuition revenue and increasing expenses to the point where they could no longer keep the campus open.
Castleton University took over the resort management school Green Mountain had operated jointly with the Killington ski resort, and two business on Main Street in Poultney closed up shop not long after the announcement. An effort by an alumni group to save the college fell short.
At the final commencement, graduates wore dandelions as symbols of persistence and survival.
Many of the college's contents — artifacts, furniture, instruments and artwork — were auctioned off in the fall, and the campus remains on the market as the year comes to a close.
— Gordon Dritschilo
