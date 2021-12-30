‘Jack London’s Martin Eden,’ Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven’s latest, retells London’s semi-autobiographical tale of an uneducated sailor who strives to become a sophisticated writer despite the human cost — to others, but mainly to himself.
Written and directed by Craven, this feature film is as irresistible as London’s Martin (a brilliant and sensitive Andrew Richardson), as he is challenged by the bourgeois Ruth Morse (charming and sensitive Hayley Griffith), while being rejected by nearly every publisher he’s approached. With a freak event, Martin loses Ruth and attains great success — but where does that leave him?
“Jack London’s Martin Eden” is having its Vermont premiere — Jan. 6, presented by VTIFF at Burlington’s Main Street Landing; Jan. 7-13 at Montpelier’s Savoy Theater; and Jan. 8-13 at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
It received its world premiere at the Nantucket Film Festival in June and has won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Boston Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the Arlington International Film Festival. Other festival dates include The Woods Hole Film Festival, St. Louis International Film Festival and a special screening for the biennial Jack London Symposium in Sonoma, California.
Based on London’s 1909 biographical novel, Craven’s tale begins with Martin being invited to the wealthy Morse home in gratitude for saving their son, Arthur, (played delicately by Will Connolly) in a fight. Martin arrives clumsy and scared and, when he meets Ruth he’s immediately smitten. In their short conversation, they discover a shared passion for poetry and literature, and she invites him to call on her. Martin leaves before dinner.
Martin now has two challenges — to get his work published, and to become sophisticated enough for Ruth — and it’s a struggle. Publishers continue to reject him, and he must make money to live in a time when endless hours resulted in practically nothing. (The laundry scene with the children is particularly poignant.)
There are several characters that temper Martin’s relentless and painful drive. Joe (a perfect Jeff Adler), a friend from the old days and his boss at the cleaners, tries to keep Martin on an even keel. Martin meets his match intellectually with the elder Russ Brissenden (a reassuring and entertaining Phil McGlaston), who attempts to mentor Martin. Contrasting Ruth is Lizzie Connolly (an irresistible and down to Earth Annet Mahendru), a feisty cannery worker whom Martin rejects but she keeps coming back.
Casting was excellent throughout, with no caricatures. The only disappointment is that the only characters that got real development were Martin and, to a degree, Ruth.
With success, Martin begins to despise the bourgeois society he clamored to become part of, and he despises his old friends for not wanting to better themselves. In perhaps the most poignant scene of the film he tries to explain it to Ruth, who he has just finally rejected.
Craven only hints at Martin’s suicide, but we understand.
“Jack London’s Martin Eden” was gorgeously filmed on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts (as opposed to the original’s Oakland, California). The 1909 period setting was beautifully and seamlessly achieved by production designer Maryam Khosravi and costume designer Avery Reed. Cinematography by David Dolnik was unusually intimate giving the film a powerful immediacy.
The film was made through Craven’s film intensive program that was hosted and produced by Sarah Lawrence College. Other participating colleges included Hamilton, Wellesley, Mount Holyoke, Skidmore, Middlebury, Augsburg University, Hampshire College, Connecticut College, University of Vermont and Northern Vermont University.
