The first Afghan refugees arrived in Rutland, according to resettlement officials.
The U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the first family to be resettled in Rutland had arrived in the city and thanked the local partners who were helping the resettlement efforts. Refugees will stay with volunteer host families while USCRI helps them find jobs and permanent housing.
“As of this week we have one family and eight single individuals,” Amila Merdzanovic, USCRI’s Vermont director, said Thursday. “In the coming week, I believe a few more people will be arriving. That is probably it for this round. … Then, hopefully, there will be more.”
Mayor David Allaire said he had recently met several of his new constituents.
“It wasn’t the families,” he said. “It was all gentlemen. It was seven or eight. I didn’t have enough time to get into a conversation ... just ‘Welcome to Rutland.”
USCRI is also increasing its presence in Rutland. Last year, the organization hired Jennie Gartner to serve as its local coordinator and this week it announced it would hire two more people. The organization has been using space in Green Mountain Power’s Energy Innovation Center as it seeks its own local office.
“That’s always been sort of a community space,” Green Mountain Power representative Kristin Kelly said. “We’ve let all sorts of folks use it at different times. ... We’re just happy to help the community.”
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson said it was too early to say whether any of the newcomers had found jobs, but that he had heard from a number of local employers who had asked him to put them in contact with USCRI.
“We’ve connected many of our members who have, particularly, manufacturing or construction jobs, which appear to be the skill set that the arrivals brought with them,” he said. “I think employers will warmly welcome a new pool of labor. I also think they’re supportive of the fact the Afghanis were supportive of our military and it’s time to give back.”
Gov. Phil Scott successfully lobbied last year for Vermont to get 100 refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the pullout of U.S. military forces there. USCRI settled the first arrivals in the Burlington area, with plans to place some in Rutland. Rutland had been designated a refugee resettlement site in 2016 and was slated to get 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees, but only a handful arrived before the resettlement program was suspended the following year.
Merdzanovic said that unlike the Syrians, the Afghans arriving in the area are avoiding talking to media for fear of endangering relatives left behind in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The number coming to Vermont increased to 160 late last year, according to USCRI. Merdzanovic said Thursday that about 150 Afghans came to Vermont, but a number soon left to join family who had already been resettled in other states, leaving 132 here.
“USCRI Fully intends to re-establish Rutland as a sub-office,” she said. “Our hope is to see more Afghan arrivals in the coming months and then refugees from other parts of the world.”
