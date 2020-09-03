KILLINGTON — Since March, Killington Ski Resort has donated hundreds of bags of food to those put in need by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next event, however, will feature only food from local producers.
“Everything was locally sourced,” said Courtney DiFiore, a Killington representative. “In the past, there’ve been some Sisco items and items we’ve bought that aren’t necessarily local, but this one, which is why we’re calling it Farm-to-Trunk Community Grocery Giveaway, is 100% local sources.”
The giveaway is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 or until all 700 bags are gone. The event is happening at 73 Alpine Drive, Mendon, at Pico Mountain, Killington’s sister resort. Both are owned by POWDR. It’s aimed at those facing food insecurity in Killington, Rutland, Mendon, Bridgewater, Pittsfield, Plymouth and Woodstock, but isn’t limited to those places. DiFiore said there’s no need to sign up ahead of time, and it’s a first-come-first-served situation.
About $50,000 in food is being given away. The money is from the Killington Play it Forward Fund, established at the Vermont Community Foundation.
DiFiore said it’s happening in partnership with Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland.
“They have all these relationships already built with local farms, so they were helpful in making this happen and getting us in touch with the farmers to bring this to fruition,” she said.
The program is aimed at helping those in need of food and local producers who saw the pandemic dry up their usual markets such as restaurants and schools.
Thomas Dairy has been involved since the beginning, said Abbey Thomas, co-owner and director of marketing at Thomas Dairy. The company buys milk from local farms and produces milk for sale, cream and cheese.
“Scott Harrison, of Killington, contacted me, in an effort to help us and the Killington community,” said Thomas.
Harrison is the director of hospitality at the resort.
Thomas said the pandemic has challenged the dairy industry quite a bit and the Killington program, along with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, have helped a great deal.
The USDA program also buys food from farmers and gives it away to local people in need.
DiFiore said Killington Resort would like for future giveaways to feature all-local food if possible.
“We realize farmers have lost much of their distribution network with restaurants in the state running at reduced capacity, so we’re excited to partner with Vermont Farmers Food Center and provide products purchased directly from local Vermont farms,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, in a prepared statement. “By supporting our local farms and those experiencing food insecurities, we hope to strengthen our community and inspire others to take action.”
Besides Thomas Dairy, other producers involved are Evening Song Farm in Shrewsbury, Yoder Farm in Danby, Boardman Hill Farm in Rutland, Otter Point Farm in West Haven, Singing Cedars Farm in Orwell, Larson Farm and Creamery in Wells, Windy Meadows in Whitehall, New York, Square Family Farm in Tinmouth, Davis Farms in West Rutland, Brown’s Orchard and Farmstand in Castleton, Ice House Farm in Goshen, Elmore Mountain Maple Works in North Chittenden, Brookside Estate in Orwell, Ooh La La Bakery and Creperie in Chittenden, Quill Hill Farm inPoultney, Vermont Farmstead in Windsor and King Arthur Baking Company in Norwich.
“Elmore Mountain Maple Works is pleased to have been chosen to participate in this program that is helping so many families in the Killington area,” said John Bodin, of Elmore Mountain Maple Works. “For a small, local family business, this is a wonderful way for us to introduce ourselves to the community and we are very grateful for the opportunity to support the VFFC’s work.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.