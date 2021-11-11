The first year Laine Hardy auditioned for American Idol it wasn’t his year. He didn’t make it very far into the season, and returned the following year only to play guitar for a friend’s audition. But the judges remembered him, got him to play a song, and wouldn’t let him leave before he agreed to audition again. This time he won the competition.
With his smoky voice and Elvis-like stage presence, Hardy sang rendition after rendition of classic favorites like The Band’s “The Wait,” “She Talks to Angels” by the Black Crowes, and Sam Cooke’s “Bring it on Home.”
“Everything I did on Idol is my ultimate dream of what I want my sound to be — in a way, not exactly,” Hardy said in a recent phone interview. “I just love how unique the songs were composed on the show.”
His music has continued on that trajectory with his latest album “Here’s to Anyone.” “I love the classic rock incorporated into the songs on this album,” he said.
Hardy has been on tour since last summer with “The Monster Energy Outbreak” tour, which is making a stop at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Just before our interview last Saturday I could hear a deafening guitar riff during a sound check, in the background of a call from a member of Hardy’s team. Fifteen minutes later Hardy was on the phone talking about his wide range of music influences, the unique way he learned to play guitar, and the whirlwind career he’s having at just 21.
“Nobody played music in my family,” Hardy said about picking up a guitar at age 7. “I guess my inspiration came from just listening to old music like Elvis, growing up.”
“If I hear a song I can play it,” he added. “I can mimic what’s played.”
Hardy took some guitar lessons as a kid but didn’t go the traditional route of learning notes and chords.
“It’s a feel thing for me,” he explained. “A listening thing.”
The melody comes first, and that’s the way he approaches songwriting, too.
“What I feel from the music generates an idea for me,” Hardy said. “Guitar is my strong suit, and when I’m writing a song I make the melody first or something around it, and then write on that.”
Hardy still calls Louisiana home, but Nashville is where he met producer Michael Knox, who he worked with on his 2020 releases “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Let There Be Country” and “Other LA.” The songs tell the stories of Hardy’s childhood of, an average day fishing, riding a four-wheeler, spending time with family, or his grandmother’s Korean kimchi.
“I do all of my album songs, and songs that I’ve written that aren’t released,” Hardy said of what fans can expect at the show. “I do a lot of covers that people know but they haven’t heard in a while. There’s going to be a lot of different styles of music being played, a variety of different influences that have been in my life.”
