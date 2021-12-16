Music critics of The Times Argus/Rutland Herald offer recommendations of best popular music Vermont has produced this year for holiday gifts.
Giovanina Bucci: ‘Storytellers’
A Plattsburgh, New York native who is now based in Burlington, singer-songwriter Giovanina Bucci hits her stride on “Storytellers,” her third solo album.
Produced by lauded Burlington-based singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau — his first endeavor as producer — the nine-song album was mostly recorded live in the studio with a stellar cast of Burlington-area musicians including guitarist Bob Wagner and his Kat Wright bandmate, upright bassist Josh Weinstein.
Deftly fusing soulful country and folk with blues and jazz flavors, “Storytellers” is a breezy and sultry set that shines on Bucci’s timeless and intimate compositions that are fully realized and gorgeously enhanced throughout.
Clever Girls: ‘Constellations’
Burlington indie-rock band Clever Girls’ stellar sophomore album soars on its winning mix of lead singer and songwriter Diane Jean’s spellbinding vocals and wistful lyrics with jangly guitar, crunching rock and catchy pop.
Recorded at Big Nice Studio in Rhode Island, the inspired and self-probing 10-song set finds the four-piece group experimenting more than on previous releases, exploring sounds and musical ideas to great effect.
Soule Monde: ‘Mimi Digs It’
Released three years after keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski nearly lost his life due to a brain tumor, the Middlebury-based instrumental duo of Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton — best known as longtime members of the Trey Anastasio Band — is back in a big way on their fourth album.
“Mimi Digs It,” recorded at Sugarhouse Studio in Waitsfield, captures the potent live vibe Soule Monde (pronounced sol-leh mon-day) is known for and places the emphasis emphatically on a sturdy funk foundation. It’s a joyous and buoyant affair that finds the dynamic duo in top form, pulsing with a renewed sense of purpose and rejuvenation that’s as vibrant as it is palpable.
The Burning Sun: ‘Marrow’
Burlington singer-songwriter Katy Hellman, who co-fronted the defunct Burlington rock band Julia Caesar, released her debut album, “Marrow,” under the moniker Ruby but soon after changed it to the Burning Sun.
The eight-song album, which also includes Julia Caesar drummer and Hellman’s primary collaborator Steven LeBel, delivers a singular and quietly potent sound that fuses stripped-down mountain folk with trippy dream pop and psychedelic rock.
Most of this music can be found at bandcamp.com online.
