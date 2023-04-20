The story of Morton Gold’s first musical composition reflects the tenacity that resulted in a full and rewarding career as composer, pianist, conductor, church musician and music educator — one he shared with the Rutland community for many years.
“I wrote my first piece of music back in 1952, actually,” Gold said. “As a composition student, I wrote ‘Rejoice and Sing.’ I called it my Opus 3, but it was actually my Opus 1. It was for very full orchestra.”
Gold approached the conductor of the orchestra at Boston University and asked him if he wrote out the parts, could he hear it in rehearsal? The conductor said “yes.” Gold wrote out the parts and brought them with the score to the conductor.
“When are you going to rehearse it?” Gold asked.
“This is a pencil score,” the conductor said. “I couldn’t possibly conduct it from a pencil score.”
That was 1953. Gold was studying with composer Walter Piston the following year while earning his master’s degree in music education at Harvard.
“I showed it to him, and for some reason got in touch with Arthur Fiedler,” the legendary conductor of the Boston Pops, Gold said.
“Arthur Fiedler did actually call me up,” Gold said. “He said the piece is much too long. He suggested we just do the last part of it which takes about 6 minutes. I went to work right away and got the parts ready and brought it to him, and I conducted it on my birthday in June 1954.
“That’s how I became a composer,” Gold said. “It was the full Boston Pops.”
Grace Congregational Church will celebrate “Dr. Morton Gold in Concert,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, featuring Gold as composer, conductor and pianist, soprano Olivia Boughton and the Grace Church Sanctuary Choir.
“He has a place in the hearts of so many people in Rutland,” explains Alastair Stout, Grace Church’s minister of music, who is preparing the choir. “We opened up the choir to friends and colleagues of Dr. Gold. He has obviously had a bit of an impact.
“I’m actually going to sing tenor,” Stout added with a laugh.
Gold will be joined by Boughton, his former student and a Rutland soprano in a selection of psalms set by Gold. And Gold will conduct the Grace Church Sanctuary Choir in four of his choral works. They will be joined by flutist Court Gettel and pianist Diane Chartrand.
Now a resident of Springvale, Maine, Gold spent many years in Rutland teaching in local schools, including Rutland High School and Mount St. Joseph Academy. He was an active member of the Rutland Jewish Center, and also served as organist and choir director of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Gold presented annual concerts of his original compositions in Rutland, performed by many local musicians and singers. This year, Gold will celebrate his 90th birthday, yet he remains active as a performer, composer and regular substitute teacher at his local high school in Maine.
Born to musical parents, Gold’s studied piano, organ, conducting and composition. He became a tenured professor of music at Nasson College in Springvale, Maine, where his music was performed not only in Maine but on National Public Radio and National Public Television.
After the college closed, Gold and his family moved to Vermont where he taught at Rutland High School, Mount St. Joseph Academy and Castleton University. He was also manager of the New England Festival Orchestra, adjudicator at District, All State and New England Festival auditions. The Vermont Music Educators awarded him Distinguished Educator award in 2006.
Since relocating to Springvale, Gold continued composing and gave three programs of his music at the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society, most recently in September 2022 where his trumpet concerto and a program mostly of psalms were performed by Boughton. He was asked to conduct many of his works by the Stratford Wind Symphony, most recently at the Sanford Performing Arts Center. He has been a substitute teacher at Sanford High School since 2008, accompanist to the chorus and looks forward to conducting the chorus and band in his own works at their spring concert in May. Gold assumed the position of organist and choir director at Saint George’s Episcopal Church in 2008.
An experience while at Harvard pretty much sums up Gold’s long career.
“I attended a lecture by (composer) Paul Hindemith,” Gold said. “He had written a book called ‘The Composer’s World.’ He advanced the idea that a musician should compose and perform as well as teach.
“I have followed that idea ever since,” Gold said.
