Winners of the Rutland County Writing Contest take a group picture after an awards ceremony held at Rutland Middle School on Friday afternoon. From left to right are: Rutland Middle School English teacher Chris Van Sciver; Olivia Clouart who won honorable mention for her essay on misogyny; Danielle Goldberg, first place for her essay on the Rutland mascot issue; McKenzie Barnes, third place for her essay on the Black Lives Matter movement; and Kailyn Champine, second place for her essay on Vermont’s Aging Population.