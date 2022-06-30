HUBBARDTON — A full-scale living history weekend at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site will commemorate the Revolutionary War battle fought on July 7, 1777, next weekend.
Hours for the event are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10.
In a statement, Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont state historic preservation officer, said the battlefield allows visitors to “experience history where it happened.”
“This is a nationally significant site honoring the Revolutionary War’s only battle to be fought solely in what would become Vermont, and this reenactment weekend brings it to life 245 years later,” Trieschmann said.
A news release describing the events said British and Hessian troops ran into stubborn American resistance in Hubbardton on July 7, 1777. After hours of intense fighting, the armies fighting for England won but the battle contributed to turning the tide.
To commemorate this battle, scores of re-enactors from around the Northeast will set up camps — the largest Revolutionary War living-history weekend in northern New England, according to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The weekend will offer a chance for visitors to experience hands-on history-based activities. Visitors may walk through the colonial encampment, interact with re-enactors, and observe tactical and artillery demonstrations and camp life.
Special activities will be offered for children and presentations by historians and re-enactors will be given throughout the weekend.
“People from all walks of life and from all over the Northeast come to Hubbardton to present this full-scale re-enactment for the public; it is an important moment in our history that should be both commemorated and shared,” said Elsa Gilbertson, historic sites regional administrator.
For further Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend information and event listings, visit the website at historicsites.vermont.gov and Facebook page at Vermont State Historic Sites.
