“Love isn’t everything, but makes it all worth it” isn’t the tagline to “I Do! I Do!” but it should be.
The bittersweet musical about a 50-year marriage, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, creators of “The Fantasticks,” is an intimate and nostalgic look at the ups and downs of Agnes and Michael throughout their marriage from 1895 to 1945. It’s based on the Jan de Hartog play “The Fourposter.”
“It takes place in the bedroom of a house so the set features a very large four-poster bed, and the bed is a metaphor for the marriage,” said Gary John La Rosa. “The show appeared on Broadway (in the 1960s) and it was a very big hit.”
La Rosa is directing “I Do! I Do!” which will be presented by Artistree online and at the Grange Theatre in South Pomfret Feb. 10-19.
The show begins with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day and goes through everything from wedding night jitters to raising a family and midlife crises. They rediscover how much they really need each other before the couple leaves their house to the next pair of newlyweds.
La Rosa along with actors and real-life married couple Lyn Philistine and Christopher Sutton, all from New York City, talked about the show on a recent Zoom call.
“The entire show is about this married couple and these two actors have an enormous task of singing, dancing, acting and aging 50 years over a two-hour musical,” La Rosa said.
“It’s a really beautiful show that is especially pertinent to the times we’re in, where there’s so much divisiveness and estrangement,” La Rosa said. “It’s celebratory of things that are wholesome and family, and it’s full of love, which is a perfect Valentine’s Day musical.”
“It’s nice too because the piece takes you back,” Philistine said. “It reminds me of my grandparents and how the world was so different, innocent and pure, and the dialogue reflects (that), being more formal, then it grows a little more contemporary.”
The story portrays a realistic but at the same time optimistic view of marriage, which Sutton and Philistine, who have been married in real life for 20 years, were well suited to play.
“As we go through the show we notice that most of what we experience in (it) we have experience with (in life),” Sutton said. “And it helps so much that we have (that) short-hand; it helps things move along because you’re not having two people that don’t know each other from some sort of relationship.”
La Rosa said there were a number of factors in casting, including actors who could handle being on stage for two hours handling the large amounts of singing, dialogue and choreography.
“We were looking for people that are heavy hitters that could do that,” La Rosa said. “There are a lot of great people that are talented but may not be able to handle and hold an audience for two hours so that was a big factor in hiring them.”
“But being married and having that experience brings a really wonderful honesty to their work,” La Rosa added. “It gives them an automatic chemistry on stage, and a comfort level.”
This is the fifth season of the Artistree Music Theater Festival, part of the Artistree umbrella of arts offerings like galleries and kids classes in South Pomfret. It presents musicals of all kinds at Grange Theatre, a small intimate building on the Artistree property.
La Rosa said the first two years of the theater began as non-union and when it became Actors Equity in 2018, they were able to bring in more experienced and professional people.
“That was the goal,” he said. “To present the most professional work that you can, and the work has been consistently high quality, which is something they are proud of, and we’re proud to be part of.”
“I love Vermont, and I love the company, and I love that they have this professional Actors Equity theater in a very little town,” La Rosa said. “It’s really a little jewel.”
La Rosa has been the only director to work all five of Artistree’s theater seasons, and summed up this musical saying, “Ultimately you realize that marriage is not always easy, it has its ups and downs. But the love and the family and the memories that have been created that the audience witnesses are a testament to the love that they have had.”
“They’re together forever, truly,” Sutton said, “and that’s rare these days.”
