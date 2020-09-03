NEW HAVEN — After a six-day search involving a drone, a Bavarian scent hound, a sheriff and his deputies, a map app, two people claiming psychic abilities and dozens of friends, Tela the English setter is finally home.
Tela is owned by Jon and Ursula Olender. Jon is a regular freelance photographer for the Rutland Herald. The dog went missing Aug. 21, Jon Olender said Friday.
“Tela was bouncing off the walls, so I said I’ll take her for a quick run across the road, put a check cord on her and her e-collar and train for 10 or 15 minutes,” he said. “I have a GPS but I didn’t put it on because we were going to be right across the road.”
Tela went through her usual routine, but after moving out of sight toward a small stream, she didn’t reappear.
“She disappeared into thin air,” Olender said.
He spent the rest of the day searching for the dog, covering a lot of ground through dense woods and fields until night came.
“It’s my baby, so I decided to post to the lost dog sites and to post to Facebook that she was missing,” said Ursula Olender. “A couple people got wind of it and somebody we know from the dog park showed up to help search.”
On Saturday, their friend Chris Ingram showed up to help.
“He came over with a drone and flew over the creek across the road and we didn’t spot anything,” said Jon Olender.
Not long after, Jim Walsh, a New Haven selectman, heard the dog was missing and told them he had heard barking on his property and they were welcome to look.
By then it was Sunday. Ursula Olender said it was suggested that they contact Don Morgan, of Charlotte, who has a Bavarian scent hound named Arrow.
“His main job is working with hunters to find lost game, but his side gig is finding lost pets,” Ursula said. “Hunting season hasn’t started yet, so he wasn’t too busy.”
Arrow was not able to find Tela’s scent, and given the heat had to be called off. Morgan did, however, show them a mobile phone app that uses tax maps to show whose property one is on that can also track where one has been. Jon used the app to keep track of where he had been, meanwhile Ursula and friends spread the word on social media and put up posters hoping for a sighting that would give Arrow some direction.
Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton and a few of his deputies lent a hand in searching, as did friends Cory Cheever, his wife Amanda and Nathan Webb, of New Haven, along with Rachel Connor, who posted signs. Olender said workers at a nearby apple orchard let him look around there, which was where he found something discouraging. Three beagles, the likely source of many reports they had been hearing about a dog barking in the night.
Ursula spent one night in a tent to listen for barking. There was even talk of using a thermal camera and contacting the National Guard.
“That’s how much we love this dog,” said Ursula.
No one contacted the National Guard, but relatives of Ursula’s did put her in touch with a dowser who also teaches animal communication. According to Ursula, Harwood had her look at a photo of Tela and ask some questions. Ursula was told that Tela was all right, would be found near a cornfield and would be home by dusk.
Ursula said that she previously didn’t put much stock into the supernatural, dowsing, psychics and such, but after speaking to Harwood she felt much better. Both Olenders had been floating between anxious and optimistic the entire time Tela was missing.
“Every time he came home, he was feeling defeated, and I just said she’s going to be home by dusk,” said Ursula. “He looked at me like I was crazy, he looked like a Doubting Thomas. I said take that out of your mind, she’s going to be home by dusk.”
By then, Tela had been missing for six days. They went on another search, then returned home.
“He came back and was cooking some food and one of the women who’d been out searching since the very beginning, Cathy Vincent, shows up at the house and says Paul has Tela. He’s on his way now, he should be here in 20 minutes,” said Ursula.
Paul Dahm is a friend of the Olenders whom they primarily know from their local dog park. Unbeknownst to them, Dahm had contacted someone claiming to be psychic, who gave him some specific instructions about where to find the dog, namely to look in a swampy area to the northeast of a solar farm. The alleged psychic also recommended using the same app that Morgan had shown them.
Ursula said Tela was brought home by Dahm at 7:11 p.m. Her check cord had become tangled in some vegetation. She was uninjured, tick-free, mostly burdock-free, and had not lost any weight, leaving the Olenders to suspect she had been tangled there for most of the time she was missing.
“As soon as the dog showed up, it all happened so fast,” said Jon. “I was in the middle of cooking dinner. We brought her in, she ran right to the bed after she got something to drink and eat, and it was like everything was back to normal.”
He said the past six days felt more like six weeks.
“As soon as she was gone, it was so sad. She kind of runs my schedule,” Olender said. “I can’t go work for the Herald until she gets her training run for the day.”
Ursula said both she and Jon are amazed and grateful for all the help they received from friends, neighbors and strangers alike.
“It was really amazing and beautiful. I just feel so grateful,” she said. “Dogs are amazing beings, and I would have felt so devastated to not get her back.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
