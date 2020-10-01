BARNARD — At a time when most of the nation’s theaters have been shuttered for months, BarnArts Center for the Arts has announced an outdoor, across-the-state tour of the play “It Can’t Happen Here,” adapted by Tony Taccone and Bennett Cohen from a satirical novel by Sinclair Lewis. A story with origins in Vermont, this is also a play with uncanny timeliness for the election season.
Performances are scheduled for weekend afternoons Sept. 26-Oct. 25. This will be a staged reading in the style of old-fashioned 1940s radio dramas with standing microphones, allowing for ample distance between actors and audiences.
All performances will follow state guidelines for outdoor public events, including limited capacity (150) seating, with cordoned-off stage and audience areas providing for 6 feet between small groups, and controlled entrance and exits. Performers and crew will wear masks except while addressing the audience.
BarnArts first staged this play in June 2018 on a farm in the company’s hometown, just down the road from where Lewis wrote “It Can’t Happen Here” in 1935.
In 1930, Lewis had been the first American to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. In “It Can’t Happen Here,” the populist buffoon Buzz Windrip unexpectedly defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt for the 1936 Democratic nomination. Windrip wins the election, declares martial law and begins eliminating his adversaries.
The story’s hero is Doremus Jessup, a battle-worn Vermont newspaper editor who decides to take a stand and use the press to fight tyranny, which gets him locked up in a military prison. Lewis was slyly depicting figures such as Huey Long, Father Charles Coughlin and “America Firster” Charles Lindbergh, who sought to isolate the U.S. despite worldwide threats to democracy.
Much credit for the urgency of “It Can’t Happen Here” is thanks to Lewis’ wife, journalist Dorothy Thompson, who in the 1930s was viewed by many as America’s most influential woman after Eleanor Roosevelt. Having interviewed Adolf Hitler as he was consolidating power, Thompson was expelled from Germany for exposing the strongman’s totalitarian aims.
Thompson found refuge at Twin Farms, the home she shared with Lewis in Barnard, where she continued to warn of impending world war and the plight of European refugees. Her reporting spurred Lewis to write “It Can’t Happen Here” at a frenzied pace in the summer of 1935.
Thompson’s importance is explored in Barnard filmmaker Teo Zagar’s new documentary, “Without Fear or Favor: Dorothy Thompson’s Warnings to the West,” also sponsored by BarnArts and now in post-production (www.withoutfearorfavorfilm.com).
Lewis’ dystopian fantasy has aged well — losing little of its shocking immediacy and relevance. This production uses an adaptation of the novel commissioned in 2016 by Berkeley Repertory Theater. Today’s audiences will surely find in the play many echoes and repercussions of our current national upheaval.
BarnArts Executive Director Linda Treash, who is both producing and acting in “It Cant Happen Here,” said she kept thinking about how to remount the play for a wider audience. “The large cast creates real camaraderie, and that feeling is accentuated by our closeness to this story in Barnard and the heightened stress of our political landscape.”
Crucial to re-staging the play was bringing back director Maureen Hennigan.
“Maureen brings a strong vision and deep experience in creatively adapting scripts,” Treash explained. “And her intimate knowledge of this play and our actors allowed a touring version to come together quite quickly, once we figured out if and how we’d be able to meet the state’s health rules. Since the spring, arts organizations have been canceling productions left and right, but we decided we could bring this show safely and directly to communities across Vermont.”
Lead character Doremus Jessup will be played by veteran actor Jeff Tolbert, who has performed widely in the U.S. and Europe, including with San Francisco Opera, American Conservatory Theater, Circle in the Square, Weston Playhouse, Vermont Shakespeare Festival and the Chandler’s Pride Festival.
Six performances have been scheduled — in Barnard, Manchester, Montpelier, Randolph, Brattleboro, and White River Junction — and other venues are still possible, including Burlington.
