Actor and director Gary Smith has performed in multiple productions of “A Christmas Carol” around the country. He’s seen many, many more. And he was quite sure he knew what it was about — then he ran across the original novella by a guy named Dickens.
“Perhaps you’ve heard of him?” Smith says. “I read it — and my jaw dropped.”
“Everything I’d ever seen excised almost all of Dickens’ narrative, or they would put it in Bob Crachit’s mouth,” Smith said. “The narrative is where Dickens’ wit, wisdom and real social judgment resides.”
It’s Dickens’ voice that makes “A Christmas Carol.”
“When I really read the narration, it was just eye-opening,” Smith said. “So I was determined to write an adaptation that kept Dickens as a character on stage — and not as some kindly old grandfather.”
Middlebury Acting Company will present “A Christmas Carol,” with Smith directing his own adaptation, at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater for seven performances Dec. 3-12. And to make it truly a community celebration, nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.
“Gary decided to do it at this theater as a gift to the community, and make it all about bringing people together,” Melissa Lourie, the professional company’s founding artistic director said.
“We were going to do it in 2020 but COVID stopped it,” Lourie said. “But we raised enough money to offer it as ‘pay what you will.’ You could bring your whole family and pay just $1 each.”
The 1843 tale deftly integrates Dickens’ witty, pointed and socially conscious narrative with the heartwarming and familiar journey Ebenezer Scrooge makes from profiteer to philanthropist. Guided by his ghosts and all the story’s unforgettable characters, Scrooge makes a courageous and uplifting transformation that in turn transforms the world around him.
“For me, it’s first of all a wonderful ghost story. It’s a story about darkness to light, and really lovely,” Smith said. It is also, however, a real blueprint for personal and social transformation. The journey that Scrooge takes is one that we can take, or we can collectively take to move toward a more healthful environment.”
Smith and his wife, Mary Adams-Smith, both theater professionals with New York experience, moved to Bristol in 2015 from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they founded and directed the Theater of the Seventh Sister for nearly 30 years. That was where he premiered his adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” and it became an annual tradition. In Vermont, they both were featured in Middlebury Acting Company’s outstanding September production of “Outside Mullingar.”
“We have so many good cast members,” Gary Smith said. “I would think this is actually one of the best casts I’ve been able to assemble.”
Veteran Vermont actor Jordan Gullikson stars as Mr. Scrooge, supported by a cast of nine seasoned actors and five local children from Middlebury to Burlington.
“We have a really good cast,” Lourie agreed. “We have some professional actors who have just recently come to Vermont. We have a couple of community theater actors who are going to be fine — and we have some children who are adorable.”
“We’re building new sets, we’re composing new music,” Smith said. “There’s all sorts of new costumes — all sorts of new things happening.”
“Our designers are just awesome!” Lourie said. “I’m calling it the great COVID migration. Our costume designer is a pro from New York who just came back, Sofia Lidz. … We have just a fantastic team.”
Many theaters around the country present “A Christmas Carol” annually to raise cash flow, and that might happen in Middlebury.
“We’re building the infrastructure of the show so that we can do it again and again without it costing an arm and a leg,” Lourie said. “We’ll have the template, and we’ll have the props.”
“The story always resonates emotionally, but I was really attentive to his language, which is just as gorgeous as Shakespeare’s, as precise, as witty, as sharp, as pointed and poignant,” Smith said.
“It is totally faithful to what’s written,” Lourie said of Middlebury Acting Company’s “A Christmas Carol.”
