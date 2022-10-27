Among the candidates for music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, James Burton is the only one with a deep background as choral conductor.
“I’ve done an awful lot of choral music through my life,” Burton said recently. “I absolutely love it, and it’s really nice that this in an important point for the chorus in Vermont that they get back together performing concerts and singing together. I was pleased to ask them to be included in this concert.”
Burton will conduct the VSO and VSO Chorus, with members of the Montpelier Gospel Choir, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Flynn in Burlington, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, on Oct. 30, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre. The program features Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7, the world premiere of Matthew Evan Taylor’s “from despair … Light!” pus music of Augusta Thomas Read and Vaughan Williams.
Burton is the sixth of seven finalists for VSO music director position, opened after the legendary Jaime Laredo retired last season after completing 20 years.
Burton is currently the Boston Symphony Orchestra choral director and conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. In July 2020 he became director of orchestral activities and master lecturer at Boston University’s School of Music. His recent concert highlights include conducting a series of concerts with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall, guest conducting with the Orquestra Sinfónica Nacional of Mexico, and the Boston Pops at the Tanglewood Festival.
“We’ve got this piece from Matthew Taylor that is sort of a hangover from pandemic cancellation, so it’s really nice to bring that to life, finally, almost three years after it was completed. And then, there’s some Vaughan Williams with the chorus, as well,” Burton said.
“So, it’s really nice for me to get to work with the whole musical family.”
For Burton, the VSO Chorus is a major opportunity for broader programming.
“I’ve worked with lots of different choruses in different guises and the symphony orchestra as a partner to an orchestra, I believe, expands what an orchestra can do artistically,” he said. “And certainly, when you have a resident musical partner like that, you can explore different works. You don’t just have to do Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony or Verdi Requiem once every few years, you can actually start to explore some of the other very interesting repertoire which is written for chorus and orchestra.”
“from despair… Light!” commissioned by the VSO from Taylor, a Middlebury College music professor, certainly fills that bill.
“There’s sort of a tranche of hymn singing, more from the gospel tradition, which is featured in Matthew’s piece,” Burton said. “And the Vaughan Williams, as much as the poetry was avant-garde of its time and had such a searching quality, the choral writing is standard turn-of-the-20th century nature, so it’s familiar.”
English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region,” setting the Walt Whitman poetry, premiered in 1907.
“What I’m really pleased about is we found a work that was the right length and stature,” Burton said. “It’s a really wonderful thing for the chorus to get their teeth into. I suggested Vaughan Williams because it’s his 150th birthday month.”
Burton is conducting Vaughan Williams’ Fifth Symphony this month with the Boston University Symphony Orchestra, and he led a program this summer with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus based around Vaughan Williams.
“Of course, the poet is one of the most famous American poets,” Burton said. “So I kind of like the trans-Atlantic musical relationship, because I’m obviously from England, and I’m working with an American orchestra. There’s a nice bit of duality there.”
“Of Paradise and Light,” by Augusta Read Thomas, a contemporary American composer, was premiered in 2010 by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.
“I’m absolutely thrilled we could include a piece of Augusta Read Thomas’ as something that is fitting with these of the first half,” Burton said. “Matthew’s piece’s title gives the sensation of a journey and the Vaughan Williams’ journey is unknown. So, there’s that cloud of uncertainty and darkness at the beginning of both of those pieces.
“‘Of Paradise and Light’ doesn’t necessarily have that journey, it’s just the other end of that light spectrum, where the piece is entirely bright and warm, and has this incredible loving atmosphere to it. It’s very poignant and delicate,” Burton said.
“I think it will contrast beautifully with the searching, seething nature of the Vaughan Williams, which surges upward and reaches out and is forever exploring, whereas in ‘Of Paradise and Light,’ you feel as if you’ve already gotten there,” Burton said.
Comprising the second half, Antonin Dvorak’s 1885 Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70 is the major work on the program
“I don’t know if it’s a completely resolved symphony at the end, but certainly if you know the sixth or eighth symphonies, which are wonderfully sunny and positive, Dvorak’s Seventh has that brooding opening and the very muffled and unsettled finish to the first movement (Allegro),” Burton said. “And I feel that the musical argument then plays across the entire piece and is only really brought to a conclusion at the end. It’s got a quasi-tragic very human quality at the end, as well.
“So I feel that a musical argument is made, but maybe with a few question marks left, which obviously leaves a very different impression from the incredible positivity of the Whitman and the Vaughan Williams pieces,” Burton said. “It should be interesting to see the arc of the concert.”
The Dvorak, in particular should prove a showcase for the VSO — as well as a test for the conductor.
“I think the Dvorak has lots of fantastic writing,” Burton said. “It’s so demanding on the strings, but there are lots of solo moments for the horns and the winds, especially in the second movement actually. I think any orchestra plays the other later symphonies of Dvorak much more often.”
For Burton, guest conducting is a way of life — and for these audition concerts, he will be a guest.
“It’s always very exciting to go into a new musical establishment which has its own traditions, its own audience, and so on, come in as the guest and make musical friends and find that commonality of experience together,” he said. “Even though you’ve never met each other, somehow when you make music together, social barriers are removed — you have to bare yourself.”
Becoming music director takes that several steps deeper.
“When you have the opportunity to deepen that relationship both with an orchestra and its audience, that is a very special because your journey can be longer than just a week of exploring one program,” Burton said. “You can then set an agenda for music making over a number of years and get to know people in a deeper way, present music you might want the audience to hear, make the case for some of the great familiar pieces of the repertoire like Beethoven Nine. It’s still there, it’s still got an incredibly powerful message.”
In the meantime, Burton said he is happy to be in Vermont.
“To have gotten this far in a process and be invited to come, I’m very humbled to get that opportunity and to get to know everyone next week and then see if the relationship builds from there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.