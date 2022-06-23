After 21 years and a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival makes its highly anticipated return this year.
From June 23 to 26 at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds, you can see 20 roots music favorites, headlined by the Gibson Brothers, Seldom Scene, Dale Ann Bradley, and many more.
Event producer Candi Sawyer, who has been with the festival from the very start, recently talked about how the bands are chosen each year, and how the festival went from an impossible dream her grandfather had to one of the most successful and longest running festivals in the state.
“I worked alongside my grandfather putting concerts on at the Weston Playhouse starting from a young age,” Sawyer said by email. “When we were preparing for the 20th year anniversary the sponsor asked me why my grandfather never put on an outdoor festival.
“I told him he tried years ago but the town wouldn’t let him.’ He said, ‘why don’t you do one for him?’ I explained I didn’t have the funding and he agreed to sponsor us. After getting approval from the town we started working on the grounds, building a stage, etc., and in 2001 the very first Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival happened.”
Sawyer and her husband Seth worked together with David Johnson and his wife Carrie and presented the event at the Weston Recreation Area, the same place her grandfather had tried years before. The Jenny Brook Bluegrass festival stayed there for eight years until it ran out of room and relocated to Tunbridge in 2009.
“It’s important to me what our fans want,” Sawyer said. “Each year at the festival we include a survey and throughout the year we also send out surveys. These surveys are tallied up so we can see who is requested the most and that is who I try to hire.”
“Once in a while, I find a band on my own to surprise our fans with, thinking they will really enjoy them,” she added.
This year Sawyer did that with Authentic Unlimited.
“I know everyone will love this new group,” she said. “In the past, everyone loved the legendary Doyle Lawson and his Quicksilver Band. He has recently retired and three former members joined forces with a pair of amazing performers to form a new group called Authentic Unlimited. Jesse Brock is included with this band and he is well known to the Jenny Brook fans. This will be their very first performance in the Northeast!”
Sawyer not only grew up with the music, she plays it. “I have experience as both a fan and a musician. I think it’s important to give the fans the music they request and I also feel it’s important to present a quality event from start to finish, and definitely use a high-quality sound company because great sound is just as important as great bands.”
Sawyer also aims to make improvements every year, offering something for everyone.
“We have the Main Stage, a Barn Dance with classic country music, a Sugar House Stage that features a band from the Main Stage and they play along with the fans who like to perform,” she explained.
“We offer workshops for all of the instruments, a Kid’s Academy, kid’s activities, and a movie theater.”
After two years of not being able to produce the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sawyer says it was a powerful reminder of what a gift it is to be able to run the festival every year.
“Everyone has waited a long time for all of us to be together again at the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in June and this year’s event will be worth the wait,” she said. “The lineup includes some of the best bluegrass has to offer including the progressive bluegrass pioneers Seldom Scene and the Gibson Brothers.
“Even though we are a bluegrass festival, we also include a night presenting classic country music, and this year we will feature The Malpass Brothers — you may have seen them on Larry’s Country Diner or maybe even the Grand Ole Opry. They toured with Merle Haggard for six years. They’ll perform songs you haven’t heard in years at the Thursday Night Barn Dance and on the Main Stage on Friday.”
“I’ve really missed being able to hold this June event and we plan to make up for lost time,” Sawyer said. “It’s going to be one of our best years yet!”
