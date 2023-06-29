The signs are there. Classical musicians are replacing skiers, and Pico Mountain Lodge is transitioning for the 41st annual Killington Music Festival — a chamber music school for topnotch college-age musicians with an international faculty.
“It’s contagious,” Maria Fish, longtime executive director, says of the excitement for all those involved. “It’s real because we moved the pianos today (Monday). Pico’s sign says ‘Killington Music Festival’ so that’s exciting to see, too!”
“I think that Killington Music Festival is one of those rare gems in our country that still promotes and invests in this unique form — chamber music — that everything sprouts from,” explains violinist Daniel Andai, the festival’s artistic director. He is concertmaster of the Miami Symphony Orchestra and dean of the New World School of the Arts in Miami.
“Music in the Mountains,” the faculty concert series and most public face of the festival, begins Saturday at the Pico Mountain Lodge. Three more concerts, on consecutive Saturdays through July 15, feature a wide variety of chamber music, traditional and newer.
“We have Reed Tetzloff (July 1) as a new guest artist,” Andai said. “He’s a wonderful pianist who is making a name for himself. We will again have master classes by Glenn Dicterow and Karen Dreyfus. We have some new faculty this year, a new accompanist working with the students. Of course, we have returning faculty as well. That’s important.”
A favorite of Andai’s is the familiar Tchaikovsky’s string sextet “Souvenir de Florence” (July 15).
“We have some new pieces to the festival, too, like Brahms C minor Piano Quartet (July 8), among others,” Andai said. “We also have some very beautiful music that will feature the guitar. We’re also going to feature oboe this year in the Fantasy Quartet by Benjamin Britten (July 15).”
Still, Killington Music is first and foremost about its young participants, who have their own concert series. Young Artist (student) concerts are June 30, July 7, 14, 19 and 20.
“Killington is a very specific festival in that it’s really about the participants,” Andai said. “It’s very much unlike an orchestra festival, where you’re really in a large group mixed in with a lot of different people and levels. Here, it is really about each student as a performer.”
Chamber music is playing one’s instrument well, knowing the score well enough to know where your notes fit in.
“There’s no faking in this,” Andai said. “It’s really about becoming the best you can be on your instrument, knowing the score, and being the best you can be for your chamber music partners.”
In addition to their concert series, the Young Artists have another public face, perhaps a more important one, their community outreach concerts.
“The difference this year is, we are getting back into Marble Valley Correctional Center. They had been on lockdown because of COVID,” Fish said. “Again, we’ll be at The Gables, Rutland Regional Medical Center, The Maples. Boys & Girls Club is excited about having us.
“Some of these kids are really knowledgeable,” Fish said. And, of course, the two noon concerts at Rutland Free Library (July 12 and 19). They’re very well attended.”
Making the festival successful for its participants can be a big challenge.
“You really have to find personalities that gel. You have to find repertoire that is appropriate, that pushes their limits yet is appropriate for their skill levels,” Andai said.
That has to happen in a very short time, with only the students’ audition recordings to start with.
“If you think about it, that is the little bit we get into someone’s personality and love for music, and we have to take that knowledge and, with that short amount of time, pair them with other people, and hope that that works,” Andai said.
Part of the education at Killington is life skills.
“How to work with people, how to find yourself in a difficult situation and be as flexible and adaptable as necessary,” Andai said. “At the same time, how to take up space and have a voice, how to take criticism, how to learn from others and be open-minded, but again still have values and opinions and goals.”
Then you have the interaction with the audience.
“They have four weeks to do that from the day that they say ‘hello’ to the day they say ‘goodbye,’” Andai said. “Sometimes students will pick up on these things and find them fascinating. Sometimes it will take them years to really appreciate what we’re trying to do for them. Everyone meets us at a different place in their life, and we are ready for that calling for each of these students.”
Andai loved his time as a student at Killington (many years ago).
“It really opened my eyes to how other people were playing in different parts of the country, how people were talking, how people were addressing their commitment to getting on stage. But, year after year, even when you think you know a place, this is a great place where you can keep learning more,” Andai said.
“My appreciation for Killington didn’t start and end as a student, it only grew over time.”